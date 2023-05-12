452nd Air Mobility Wing civic leaders fly in a KC-46A Pegasus tanker

Flying in an Air Force aerial refueling aircraft – let alone the newest one, the KC-46A Pegasus tanker – is not something a lot of civilians can claim. Yet, as of last week, 12 civic leaders from across Southern California can say they’ve flown in a Pegasus when they participated in a 452nd Air Mobility Wing (AMW) civic leader flight aboard a KC-46A that took off from March Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Riverside, California on April 20, 2023.



Since 2019, the Air Force has designated bases to house select releases of the KC-46A, which will eventually be an inventory total of 179 new refuelers across the Total Force. Now the Air Force is prepared to add another base to that list. The final basing decision for the next Pegasus recipient is due when the environmental impact analysis – scheduled for this Fall – is complete. Currently, March ARB is the preferred base, according to an article shared to AF.mil, the official site for Air Force news, Jan. 24, 2022. (See link to article below.)



Though the flight did not include refueling another aircraft – or the multi-point simultaneous aerial refueling that the tanker is also capable of – the 77th Air Refueling Squadron boom operators from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina explained how they use the fly-by-wire control system to drive the refueling boom, as well as the new capabilities the KC-46A would bring to the 452nd AMW refueling mission.



“While we agree that the amazing KC-135 is truly the workhorse of air refueling, and has delivered six decades of superior service, we need to look toward the future,” said Jamil Dada, an Air Mobility Command civic leader.



Though the primary purpose of civic leader flights is to educate community leaders on the Air Force Reserve mission, Dada expressed that it also inspires them to become advocates for the base and the mission.



“Flying on the Pegasus gives them a sort of preview of what could come to March and gets them excited about continued advocacy in Washington, D.C. on behalf of our beloved March Air Reserve Base,” said Dada, a long-time March ARB volunteer and self-proclaimed base advocate.



Civic leaders may value that March ARB brings in an annual economic impact of approximately $700 million to the community; if so, they may also value a potential $2.8 billion additional investment the 12 tankers would bring to their local economy.



Dada explained that homing the next group of KC-46As refuelers at March ARB would be a strategic National Defense and Homeland Security choice, considering current international tensions and that future engagements could likely be in the Pacific.



This was echoed by 452nd AMW Vice Commander Col. John Reed, though he also added how the legacy aircraft also takes more time and effort to maintain.



“Everyone loves classic cars – or aircraft like the KC-135 – however, the reliability and performance of modern aircraft like the KC-46A reduces the maintenance required, reduces supply chain issues with obsolete parts, and increases the reliability of the aircraft to meet the needs of our National Defense Strategy.”



Reed explained how recruiting and retention could also be impacted. “In 2025, our oldest KC-135 based here at March ARB will be 68 years old . Any effort to modernize the Reserve fleet supports the Total Force’s ability to seamlessly retain personnel leaving the active component.



“The Department of Defense has identified 77% of Air Force Reserve Command’s aircraft for retirement,” stated Reed. “To provide the most effective surge capacity against a near-peer foe, Air Force Reserve units must be equipped with the same weapons systems as their active-duty counterparts.”



Updating the aging aircraft hosted at March ARB aligns with 452nd AMW’s continuing to provide diverse, combat-ready and multi-capable forces for global operations.



The value of the Pegasus is more than a new aircraft or budget that comes along with it, according to Reed. Hosting the KC-46A Pegasus tanker at March ARB also supports 452nd AMW Airmen continuing as a dominant mobility and nuclear force, that’s ready now for a future conflict, he said.



“The KC-46A mission systems for air refueling, its cargo capacity, and its aeromedical evacuation capabilities all enhance the ability for our Citizen Airmen of the 452nd AMW to project power to defend the United States of America.”



The civic leaders aboard the flight were inspired by the capability of the new aircraft to continue their advocacy in support of Citizen Airman at March ARB. Dada said, “In this new world that we live in, many nations that are our enemies are closing in on us when it comes to technology and the number of military assets. The KC-46A Pegasus is the future we need.”



# # #



March ARB named preferred locations for next KC-46A Pegasus article: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2909533/march-arb-named-preferred-location-for-next-kc-46a-pegasus/



You can read more about the KC-46A Pegasus tanker at the Air Force Factsheet page: https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104537/kc-46a-pegasus/

