Fort McCoy Soldiers, civilians, units support local school event

Several Fort McCoy Soldiers and civilians and their units supported a special event for youth May 11 at Brookwood Elementary School in Norwalk, Wis.



The event, entitled “Touch a Truck” allowed youth in grades kindergarten through second grade at the school to see up close large military and civilian vehicles and learn what they were all about. Overall, it was part of a Career Day completed between the school and a parent-teacher organization.



Supporting the event were Lt. Col. James Lavelle and Sgt. 1st Class Sean Elwin with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Gabrielson, Sgt. 1st Class Emmanuel Maldonado, Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Vazquez, Staff Sgt. Bryan Zinsmaster, and Staff Sgt. Alicia Curtis with Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance; and Travis Ford and Anthony Peterson with the Fort McCoy Draw Yard of the 88th Readiness Division.



Lavelle said RTS-Maintenance brought along a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) A4 Recovery Truck or Wrecker. According to the manufacturer’s description for the vehicle, it “offers heavy-duty power and extreme performance for the most difficult recovery missions. It has the maneuverability to traverse any type of terrain and the power to recover vehicles weighing in excess of 30 tons, even those mired in mud, sand, water or snow.”



RTS-Maintenance also brought a Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to the event. The Draw Yard personnel also brought a JLTV for students to see.



The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.



JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.



In a video description after the event on the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s Facebook page, it states from the Falcon Foundation Parent-Teacher Association, “Katie’s career day was a huge success! Our dear friend and PTA member, Katie Wallace, had the brilliant idea to host a career day for NOW elementary students. She was passionately working on organizing the event until her sudden passing. The Falcon Foundation wanted to see her vision through and with the support of community members and school staff we did just that!



“This amazing day consisted of mini-breakout sessions in the morning for third-sixth graders who were able to choose different career presentations given by Brookwood alumni and NOW community members.Kindergarteners-second graders took part in a Touch a Truck event in the afternoon. Also in the afternoon, the older students met with Minnesota author, Amanda Zieba.

Katie would have loved to see our school and community come together for their students at the event. Falcon Foundation is incredibly grateful for those who were involved with making Career Day 2023 happen!”



