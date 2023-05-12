PTA leaders speak at Daughters of American Revolution meeting

U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area leaders spoke at the Daughters of American Revolution Hawaii Loa Chapter May 20, 2023, meeting at the Pohakuloa Training Area USO to provide information on the PTA mission (PTA Command Sgt. Major Jessica Cho) and the robust community relations program PTA Public Affairs Officer Amy Phillips). The USO manager Jody Brissette also provided information on the USO mission and how public can volunteer to support troops that visit PTA to train.
"It was a wonderful networking opportunity and I enjoyed learning about other community relations opportunities through the Daughters of American Revolution," said PTA Public Affairs Officer Amy Phillips.
|05.20.2023
|05.22.2023 14:37
|445246
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|4
|0
