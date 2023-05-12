Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PTA leaders speak at Daughters of American Revolution meeting

    PTA speaks at Daughters of American Revolution meeting

    Photo By Amy Phillips | U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area leaders were guest speakers at the...... read more read more

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Story by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area leaders spoke at the Daughters of American Revolution Hawaii Loa Chapter May 20, 2023, meeting at the Pohakuloa Training Area USO to provide information on the PTA mission (PTA Command Sgt. Major Jessica Cho) and the robust community relations program PTA Public Affairs Officer Amy Phillips). The USO manager Jody Brissette also provided information on the USO mission and how public can volunteer to support troops that visit PTA to train.

    "It was a wonderful networking opportunity and I enjoyed learning about other community relations opportunities through the Daughters of American Revolution," said PTA Public Affairs Officer Amy Phillips.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:37
    Story ID: 445246
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTA leaders speak at Daughters of American Revolution meeting, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    PTA speaks at Daughters of American Revolution meeting
    PTA speaks at Daughters of American Revolution meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO Pohakuloa Training Area
    Daughters of American Revolution Hawaii Loa
    Army community relations program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT