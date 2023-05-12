Committee Surveys Foreign Student Training Program

Courtesy Photo | The Army Language School in Monterey, California, was one of about thirty Army Service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Language School in Monterey, California, was one of about thirty Army Service Schools in the U.S. hosting FSTP students between 1950–1953. see less | View Image Page

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



26 MAY 1952

On 26 May 1952, the Army chief of staff directed a three-member civilian committee comprised of representatives from the offices of General Staff Administration, Assistant Chief of Staff (ACoS) G-1, and ACoS G-2, to survey the manpower strength of the Foreign Student Training Program (FSTP) of the Foreign Liaison Office (FLO).



After World War II, the semi-independent FLO operated under the Army G-2 as an official channel of communication between American and foreign military representatives, which allowed the intelligence branch to gain foreign information from a multitude of sources. In late 1948, to simplify the various organizations and entities under the Army’s Intelligence Division, ACoS G-2, Maj. Gen. Stafford Irwin merged his Administrative Division and FLO into the Administrative and Liaison Group, reducing the FLO to a suborganization called the Foreign Liaison Branch.



The downgrading of the office to a branch decreased its allotted personnel quota, which in turn limited the Intelligence Division’s efforts to collect foreign information and train attachés for duty. In February 1951, General Irwin’s successor, Maj. Gen. Alexander Bolling, responded to the branch’s numerous requests for more personnel by changing the Foreign Liaison Branch back to the FLO under Col. Thomas W. Hammond, Jr. At this time, the staff included eight officers and thirteen civilians divided into four sections: administration, visits and tours, foreign contacts, and schools and training.



The training section oversaw the Foreign Student Training Program (FSTP), one of the programs used to train American and foreign military attachés. While several organizations were involved with the FSTP, the FLO training section processed information for all military personnel attending these programs across Army Service Schools. Liaison officers managing this section between 1947–1951 gained only two more enlisted personnel in the summer of 1951, not nearly enough to conduct the program due to the growth in military necessity for foreign military personnel in Korea. By the end of 1951, FLO officers were responsible for more than 1,500 students without any staff increases. Attempts to dissuade commanders of various Military Assistant Advisory Groups (MAAGs) from sending non-essential personnel to the training program failed to decrease student throughput.



Finally, on 26 May 1952, Army Chief of Staff Gen. J. Lawton Collins appointed three civilian personnel to survey the FLO’s manpower strength to determine whether more personnel should be allocated for the FLO. The results of this survey, produced in August 1952, recommended the complete abolishment of the FLO’s administrative section and the transfer of its schools and training section to the ACoS G-3. These recommendations stemmed, first, from the committee’s conclusion the FLO had a limited connection to the mission of Army intelligence and, second, from the fact the G-3 already had responsibility for all other Army schools and training.



The inability of the civilian committee to recognize the necessity of the FLO’s operations amid the ongoing war in Korea had disastrous consequences. In May 1953, all functions and personnel related to the administration of the FSTP transferred to ACoS G-3. This move further limited the personnel available to the FLO, which maintained its “necessary liaison and channel of communications with foreign governments” in support of the ACoS G-2. Consequently, the FLO’s primary work liaising between American and foreign departments was significantly hindered and challenged the Army’s ability to gain timely and accurate information at a time when it needed foreign intelligence most.



----

