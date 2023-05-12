Mattingly Assumes Command of NSTC

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 22, 2023) – Capt. Craig Mattingly, US Navy, assumes command of Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Monday, May 22, onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois.



“This is an exciting day to take command,” said Mattingly. “Developing our future force is the most vital task to undertake for our Navy. I’m proud to join a team committed to this effort and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”



Mattingly, a native of Austin, Kentucky, reported to NSTC following an assignment at the Pentagon as Senior Military Advisor to the Secretary of the Navy. Mattingly assumed command after Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, from Vineland, New Jersey, reported to Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG-11) as the future Commander.



“Rear Adm. Couture’s legacy lives on in this organization,” added Mattingly. “Her efforts in building the Warrior Toughness program, returning the organization to normal operations post-COVID and, most recently, guiding the start of our new Future Sailor Preparatory Course have left a tremendous impact.”



NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide.



For more information about NSTC, visit http://www.netc.navy.mil/nstc/.

