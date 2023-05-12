FASTCENT Conducts Critical Maritime Infrastructure SMEE with Kuwaiti Marines

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participated in a Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection (CMIP) Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with Kuwaiti Marines from May 6-12 in Kuwait. FASTCENT falls under tactical command of TF 51/5, a crisis response-capable headquarters that is led by a cadre of U.S. Marine Corps and Navy professionals. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet and Marine Forces Central Command theater objectives. see less | View Image Page

KUWAIT – Marines and Sailors assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participated in a Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection (CMIP) Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with Kuwaiti Marines from May 6-12 in Kuwait.



The SMEE was conducted between FASTCENT and Kuwaiti Marines in order to increase interoperability and mutual capabilities. The training consisted of Close Quarter Combat (CQB) of interior and exterior movements, combat marksmanship, Military Operation Urban Terrain (MOUT), defensive operations, site security and the orders process. At the end of the SMEE, the Marines and Kuwaiti Marines worked together in a culminating exercise that required use of all of the knowledge exchanged throughout the week.



“This event was a way for us to remain interoperable with partners in the region while also carrying out our core mission,” said Maj. Charles Crandell, the FASTCENT Commanding Officer. “FASTCENT has been able to take a platoon sized element and conduct these SMEE’s and exercises with partner security forces in accordance with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s (TF 51/5) intent while still maintaining a readiness posture for real-world contingencies.”



FASTCENT’s mission is to provide rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces in order to protect vital naval and national assets, and to conduct other limited duration contingency operations as directed in support of U.S. Central Command. FASTCENT Marines are trained to deploy tactical forces, conduct anti-terrorism operations, conduct ground security operations, and conduct embassy reinforcement.



FASTCENT falls under tactical command of TF 51/5, a crisis response-capable headquarters that is led by a cadre of U.S. Marine Corps and Navy professionals. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet and Marine Forces Central Command theater objectives.