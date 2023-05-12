Future officers soar to new heights with Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarships

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Four future Army officers received Minuteman Scholarships during a ceremony held May...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Four future Army officers received Minuteman Scholarships during a ceremony held May 19 at the “Power in the Pines” Air & Space Open House at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Mr. Steve Castleton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York, was joined by Brig. Gen. Matt Metzel, deputy commanding general (Operations) for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command, to present the scholarships. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Four future Army officers received Minuteman Scholarships during a ceremony held May 19 at the “Power in the Pines” Air & Space Open House here.



Mr. Steve Castleton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York, was joined by Brig. Gen. Matt Metzel, deputy commanding general (Operations) for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 200th Military Police Command, to present the scholarships.



“They’re our future heroes; they’re the future of our nation,” Castleton said of the four Minuteman recipients.



“We invest in our future leaders, and that includes the Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarship Program,” Metzel said. “In total, over $600,000 will be invested through education in these future leaders.”



The Minuteman Scholarship Program is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to candidates who self-select for service in the reserve component. The GRFD scholarship provides full tuition and fees or room and board up to $10,000 per year for up to four years at a public or private school.



“With room and board, the cost is $320,000,” said Castleton, citing the cost of a popular university. “But, if you serve eight years in the Army Reserve (as part of the Minuteman Scholarship requirement), you don’t have any tuition to pay off.



“Last month, we celebrated 115 years of the Army Reserve,” Metzel said. “The United States has mobilized more than 1 million Army Reserve Soldiers in defense of the nation, and on any given day we have more than 20,000 Citizen-Soldiers assigned across the Department of Defense and mobilized in support of the combatant commands across the globe.



To learn more about the Minuteman Scholarship, visit:

https://www.usar.army.mil/MinutemanCampaign/