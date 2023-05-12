For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Dallas, Texas native, Staff Sgt. Cierra Rogers, 731st Air Mobility Squadron administrative assistant.

On April 29, 2016, Rogers was stationed at Osan Air Base. She was one of the first Airmen on scene after a fire broke out in a South Korean residential building.

Rogers rescued a mother and her three children, calmly telling them how to breathe while in a smoke-filled room. She kicked in a window and directed the mother and her children to jump out of the apartment building where others with blankets were ready to catch them.

Rogers was hospitalized days after the event and required surgery. She was discharged and completed an international move to her follow-on station in Florida. On May 20, Rodgers experienced chest pains and was rushed to the hospital where she suddenly passed away due to injuries sustained during the rescue.

Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:21 Story ID: 445136 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Cierra Rogers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.