Retired Navy Captain Joins Naval Oceanography Workforce-Family

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss.— Recently, Alabama-native (Mobile) and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Todd Monroe, joined the U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) as the new Deputy Maritime Operations Center Director.



Monroe’s outstanding Navy career is full of invaluable experiences that have allowed him a high-level of subject matter expertise in all things maritime.



Read more about Monroe’s career in his professional biography below!



Todd Monroe’s Professional Biography



Monroe served as a Surface Warfare Officer and Naval Oceanographer during 27 years of active service. He holds a dual Master of Science degree in Oceanography and Meteorology from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Science degree in Hydrography from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Certificate of Nonprofit Management from the University of San Diego.

Monroe served on a variety of sea tours. Highlights include participation in Operations DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM as Gunnery Officer and Navigator; as well as Operation ENDURING FREEDOM immediately following 9/11, where he was Surface Strike and Tomahawk Launch Area Coordinator aboard USS ENTERPRISE (CVN-65) Battle Group. As an oceanographer, he was the first Officer in Charge of Fleet Survey Team (FST) at Stennis Space Center, MS, charged with developing small, rapidly deployable field-charting teams to assure U.S. Naval access and key partnerships worldwide. Monroe returned to FST in 2005 as its first Commanding Officer.

Monroe’s shore tours include leadership, operational, and staff jobs on every coast, including Executive Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, and executive assistant for the OPNAV N3/N5 staff at the Pentagon. In 2010 he commissioned Fleet Weather Center San Diego as its first Commanding Officer, consolidating and streamlining Navy’s Weather Services across two thirds of the globe.

After retirement from active-duty in 2013, Monroe joined the Wyakin Warrior Foundation in Boise, Idaho as Executive Director, assisting severely wounded and injured post-9/11 Veterans in the pursuit of education and employment through financial, mentoring, professional development and community service offerings.

Most recently, Monroe has been employed by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), assisting with project management, strategic planning, and Naval Oceanography requirements for Commander, Naval Information Forces.

Monroe’s decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and the Combat Action Ribbon.



Monroe is married to Denise Bridget Laired of Mobile, Alabama. They reside in Bay Saint Louis, MS with Maggie the dog. Brandon (23) and Hannah (25) Monroe live in Boise and New Orleans.

