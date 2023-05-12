136th Airlift Wing announces Outstanding Airmen of the Year

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE Fort Worth, Texas — The 136th Airlift Wing’s top performers of 2022 were officially announced at a commander’s call here, April 22, 2023.



The Outstanding Airman of the Year award recognizes high-performing Guardsmen for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement and personal achievements.



“Each of these Guardsman have had incredible contributions to the state of Texas and the nation,” said 136th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Matthew Groves. “The Airmen selected were recognized for their achievements in service to their wing and communities, across the state of Texas.”



The 136th Airlift Wing 2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year are:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Merrical Miller, 136th Force Support Squadron



Miller was assigned to the Joint Task Force Texas Call Center in support of the Covid-19 pandemic, where she trained 11 Army and Air National Guard members in the state reporting system, averaged 119 calls per week and sent over 3,000 emails, becoming the Team number one go-to Airman for leading the mission. She consistently volunteered beyond her normal shifts to help train and assist with the overwhelming call load. Her commitment built and strengthened camaraderie and cohesiveness with other teams on a stressful mission.



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Stepfan Harris, 136th Operations Support Squadron



Harris managed an inspection team of four members in support of the C-130J conversion for aircrew flight equipment, implementing the use of 760 items valued at $275k, which resulted in the team being mission ready ahead of conversion schedule. He also revamped the Quality Assurance program, instituting five new directives and six policies dedicated toward increasing section productivity and enhancing equipment inspection standards. This resulted in a 70 percent reduction in inspection discrepancies and provided aircrew flight equipment with new standards of operation.



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Joshua Stone, 221st Combat Communication Squadron



Stone facilitated 100 percent mission readiness for the 221st CCS and 254th Combat Communications Group by leading squadron and group security programs where he scrutinized over 57 security clearances and worked 250 network access requests. He was also hand selected to review and brief the Air Force agile combat employment concept of employment and requirements to A6 leadership, providing crucial updates to federal communication technical specifications for joint forces.



First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Damon Matlock, 136th AW and 136th Operations Group



Matlock provided guidance and mentorship for all Wing first sergeants as the senior ranking First Sergeant Council member. He also served as a liaison between Wing leadership and the First Sergeant Council as well as a sought-after confidant and advisor for first sergeants and all Wing members.

SMSgt Matlock was recently selected for an Air Force commission.



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Nate Norton, 136th Civil Engineer Squadron



Norton championed the Wing's J-model conversion by leading the planning and programming effort for two hangar extension projects worth $28.3 million dollars and programming a $29 million dollar renovation of the squadron operations building, establishing a path for the future 136th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. He also led a training deployment for 25 CE members, coordinating schedule and training plans for 166 vehicle training items, 239 home station training tasks, and 94 upgrade training tasks, which increased squadron readiness by 14 percent. In addition, Norton was also named the Company Grade Officer of the Year for the Texas Air National Guard.



“There’s nothing I enjoy more than being able to celebrate our Airmen and thank them for job well done,” said Chief Master Sgt. Trey McKinney, 136th AW Command Chief. “These Citizen Airmen are bringing their best to their state and nation every day.”

