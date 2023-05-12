USO celebrates one year of serving the Ansbach community.

ANSBACH, Germany (May 10, 2023)-- USO Ansbach recently celebrated the first anniversary of their operations at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach, marking one year of service to the local community.



The USO Ansbach team, led by Center Manager Ley Steadman, organized a successful anniversary Luau bash for local community members. At this event, participants were welcomed with lei and a big “Aloha.”



Aloha is a Hawaiian greeting, which can be compared with terms such as love, affection, charity, compassion, and kindness. This is what the Soldiers, their families, and others receive when they visit the USO facilities and interact with the staff and volunteers.



Not only did USO Ansbach ring in their anniversary in style with homecooked island-inspired dishes like fried rice, an Asian-style sesame salad, spam musubi, desserts and bubble tea, but with many fun activities and games for the families.



“We were honored to see the outpouring of support from the Ansbach community for our one-year anniversary,” said Steadman. “Over 200 people joined us to celebrate our center’s first year, and we had a wonderful time with families, troops, agency partners, and our garrison command team.”



The USO Ansbach Welcome Center, located on Katterbach Kaserne and dedicated on May 10, 2022, has welcomed hundreds of troops and family members so far and gives them a comfortable space where they can relax and unwind from stress. The center is also the first stop for new Soldiers and families who arrive by the Patriot Express at Rammstein Air Base, providing solace to travel-weary families after making the long journey to Germany.



Additionally, USO Ansbach supported the community with many activities and engagements. From the weekly Coffee Connections and Wake-Up Wednesdays to the Hometown Fair in July 2022 and the Boo Bash Trunk or Treat, to the holiday tree lighting and April’s Spring Fest, Steadman and her team have been busy serving the Ansbach community with smiles every day. Overall, they had over 29,000 interactions with community members, families, and friends from the official opening until May 10, 2023, making this a successful first year of operations for the team.



USO Ansbach gives their best to fulfill their mission everyday which is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation, here at the “Best Hometown in Europe.” If you’re local to Ansbach, be sure to stop by the Welcome Center and thank the crew for their service to the community!



xxx



The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the community's largest tenant unit, as well as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The garrison takes pride in its support to more than 8,000 Soldiers, civilians and family members working and living in the Ansbach area.

For more news from U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, visit

https://www.army.mil/FranconianNews or

https://www.facebook.com/usagansbachcommunity/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 09:53 Story ID: 445095 Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO celebrates one year of serving the Ansbach community., by Jacqueline Haderlein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.