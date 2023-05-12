Marine Muscle Aids/Lifts Special Olympic Games

Photo By Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams | A special formation of U.S. Marines of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams | A special formation of U.S. Marines of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron makes its way to the opening ceremony for the Craven County Special Olympics Spring Games at Havelock High School, Havelock, North Carolina, May 18, 2023. The motivational run was conducted in honor of carrying the ceremonial torch, which signified the start of the Craven County Special Olympics, Spring Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (May 18, 2023) — About 200 Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point enthusiastically volunteered to support the Craven County Special Olympics Spring Games that were held at Havelock High School, May 18, 2023.



“It was a great opportunity for service members from the base to get involved with the community,” said Sgt. Maj. James Robertson, MCAS Cherry Point senior enlisted leader. “The turnout of volunteers showed they really want to be a part of it all and to support the Special Olympians.”



Coordination among MCAS Cherry Point officials, Havelock High School and the Craven County Special Olympics Committee resulted in a great success for some of eastern North Carolina’s Special Olympians.



“It was a great opportunity to give back to the community that takes care of us and to cheer on the athletes as they competed,” said Col. Brendan Burks, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Commanding Office.



A formation of about 40 “motivated” Marines of MCAS Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron delivered the torch to the Havelock High School field. Other Marine volunteers from various units of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit worked alongside Craven County officials to administer games or were partnered with the Special Olympians to support them through competition.



Torch bearer Cpl. Kyle Pade led the formation of Cherry Point Marines and passed the torch to Travis Bowman to lead into the opening ceremonies.



It was Bowman’s 11th year carrying the torch, 23rd year of participation with the Special Olympics. He has won more than 100 medals throughout his career and was the 2017 Special Olympic NC Athlete of Year. (U.S. Marine Corps story by Chrystal Smith)