“Great Risk, Greater Reward” – NSWC Dahlgren Division junior analyst shares her story

If you take chances, you never know where you may land. This adage is true for Naval Surface Warfare Canter Dahlgren Division’s Nupur Patel. As a native of Gujarat in Western India, her family took the ultimate risk of starting anew in the United States.



While spending most of her life in Gujarat, after high school, Patel and her family moved over 7,000 miles to Maryland. As a teenager, Patel did not understand the inspiration for the move. Her parents chose to make the journey to the U.S. to give their children the best opportunities in life and to build a hopeful future.



“Respecting our elders is a large aspect of my culture,” said Patel. “Although I did not understand at the time, I knew to trust and respect the decision my parents were making for us.”



Patel would have conversations with her father questioning, “What are we doing? Should we go back?” and he would remind her that they “must keep trying and to never give up, fight.” This resonated well with Patel as she had many changes and challenges as her family planted their roots in the States.



“The first year, my family and I faced many trials, in particular with the English language,” said Patel. “The struggles were great, but we stayed strong together and adapted quickly.”



As there were many “culture shocks” and traditional changes to Patel and her family. For example, “In India, you do not work until you have a college degree, the man is usually the one who works and brings in the money and mothers are usually set to being housewives,” says Patel.



Patel carries traditions and her culture with her still today but embraces new ones as well. She explained that she and her family continue to celebrate festivals, wear traditional clothing, show respect to elders and get blessings from the elders at celebrations.



She explained that the differences brought growth and that they learned from the obstacles they faced. “I tried to always think positive,” said Patel. “Whatever meant to be will be, so enjoy now!”



As a young woman who started college soon after coming to the States, there was a lot of room to blossom.



At one point, Patel hit a roadblock and was discouraged to hear that there may not be a future in mathematics. This steered her toward nursing, but she quickly learned that was not for her. With great determination, Patel went with her gut instinct and refocused on studying mathematics.



Nupur graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2016 earning a bachelor’s in applied mathematics and secondary teaching preparation. She then completed her master’s in applied mathematics from VCU in 2019.



Patel inevitably had a strong urge to become a teacher. “As a young girl, I always wanted to be a math teacher. I would play teacher and that was all I wanted to be,” said Patel.



She taught college algebra, pre-calculus and calculus at VCU as an adjunct professor before joining the NSWCDD workforce as a junior analyst with the Mission Engineering and Analysis Division in 2020.



Within three years at Dahlgren, she has proven to be a strong asset in supporting the Future Surface Combatant Force Analysis and Emergent Fleet Analysis [REAPER] at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). She also supported Valiant Shield 2022 as a forward data collector and is supporting Northern Edge 2023 as a reach-back lab analyst.



“I have enjoyed each year in my job and felt fulfilled at NSWCDD because of the gratitude that is expressed through my leadership,” says Patel. “The way leadership communicates, pushing me to reach my full potential and challenging me, is extremely motivating.”



She also accomplished a complete rotation with the AEGIS-Based Engineering & Integration Department, learning AEGIS components and internal rotation with Force Analysis and Strategic Studies, comparing mission versus force analysis.



“I love being challenged each day and learning something new, I enjoy finding the puzzle pieces and putting them together, it’s a rewarding feeling,” said Patel.



Patel has achieved a remarkable career at NSWCDD thus far as well as gained friendships to last a lifetime. “The team I have here at Dahlgren is not only my colleagues, but my work family and to be recognized as a group effort is so encouraging.”



If you can’t find Patel in the labs of Dahlgren, you can find her hiking and exploring, indulging in her sweet tooth and painting. Patel has overcome many obstacles and continues to grow as an individual each day.



“I am extremely grateful for the risks that were taken. Without my parents’ support, I would not be where I am today,” stated Patel.

