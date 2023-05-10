New State Inspector General on board with the D.C. National Guard

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The state inspector general position for D.C. National Guard (DCNG) was filled in the spring of 2023 after more than one year vacant. The DCNG hired Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Mayo, a New York native and active-duty officer who served in multiple leadership positions at the squadron, direct reporting unit, and staff levels.



Before becoming the inspector general (IG), Mayo was the executive officer to the Department of the Air Force’s chief information security officer, who was responsible for advising the chief information officer and senior officials on cybersecurity policy, programs and force development affecting over 5,000 Air Force information technology systems. He recently returned from deployment as the joint director of communications, United States Central Command Forward Headquarters, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



The role of the IG and staff is to determine and report on the economy, efficiency, discipline, morale, esprit de corps, readiness, and resources of the command. Mayo's office assists Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians assigned to the Air National Guard and the DCNG, including oversight of the 113th Wing IG activities.



“As the state inspector general, I act as the eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the commander,” stated Mayo.



Majority of Mayo’s experience is with the active-duty Air Force. He was commissioned as a communications officer through the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in familiar territory at the University of Central Florida, having grown up in southwest Florida.



Mayo expressed that the National Guard and Air National Guard culture is new to him, but the idea and mantra of “live here, work here, serve here” resonates to his core.



The inscription on the Army IG crest (Droit et Avant) is French and literally means "right and forward”. Mayo explained, “it embodies the IG philosophy of "First be right; then take action.”



Anyone may file a truthful complaint or request for assistance to the state IG either verbally or in writing, as no one can be denied access to an IG, nor will there be retribution against a Soldier or Airmen who makes a complaint. The IG works closely with supporting staff and agencies such as the chaplain, judge advocate general, and Red Cross, and uses their technical channels to worldwide resources to gather information quickly and confidentially.



There are also four functions of the inspector general system to accomplish such essential tasks: teaching and training, inspections, assistance, and investigations.



“I am excited to get after those functions and serve the service members and families of this district as we continually to make ourselves right to serve the community we love,” said Mayo.



For contact information, visit: https://dc.ng.mil/Contact-Us/Inspector-General

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 15:17 Story ID: 444962 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New State Inspector General on board with the D.C. National Guard, by 1SG Khalia Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.