NSWC Philadelphia Division Highlights Contract Specialist during Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Heritage Month

Derek Diep, a proud first generation Chinese American, born and raised in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, serves as a Contract Specialist at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), supporting a variety of total life cycle “cradle-to-grave” contracts that directly support the Machinery Research, Logistics & Ship Integrity and Propulsion Department, as well as Power & Auxiliary Machinery Systems Department.



Having joined NSWCPD in 2016, Diep is an expert in contract negotiation in both cost and fixed-price contracts revolving around the acquisition of supplies and services to support research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) that meet requirements in engineering technologies of advanced systems for new acquisition and in-service engineering programs.



Diep earned a Master’s of Science in in Program Management (MSPM) from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2021. He also achieved the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Level II Certification for Systems Planning, Research, Development & Engineering - Science and Technology.



Diep is a proactive advocate for the advancement of AAPI employees at NSWCPD, while continuously promoting diversity and inclusion in the federal government workforce. He became a member of the Naval Asian Society Employee Resource Group (NASERG) in 2017 and was nominated to Chairperson in 2022. He leads a core team who develop and execute events, workshops and interest meetings, to promote, represent, and engage AAPI voices within the federal government.



“My goal for NASERG is to focus on the core values of community, collaboration and the inherit investment of developing such community,” Diep said.



Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have played a key role in American history, and when it comes to multiculturalism, Diep said, “When I think about multiculturalism, I see a prime example of American exceptionalism. We live in a complex, interconnected world shaped by globalization and technology. Humans have existed for over 300,000 years, but it has only been in the last 50 to 60 years that we’ve been able to learn from one another and share information across the globe.”



“I believe multiculturalism has a bigger impact in our everyday lives than we take for granted. It is a true differentiator that allows for innovation to take place. We must figure out how our diverse backgrounds and traditional learnings from previous generations can help apply solutions to modern problems,” Diep added. “When it comes to diversity, social equity, and inclusion, we have to understand that there is no blueprint for success. Human nature is inherently guided through self-interests and vanity. When we are able to open up ourselves to other people and new ideas, that’s when we can grow as a society and leave behind a better place.”



In 1992, Congress established May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to coincide with two key milestones: the arrival of the Nation’s first Japanese immigrants (May 7, 1843) and Chinese workers’ pivotal role in building the transcontinental railroad (completed May 10, 1869). The move expanded what had been Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week since 1978. In 2021, a presidential proclamation expanded this to include Native Hawaiians.



AAPI Heritage Month uses the word “heritage” instead of “history.” When asked if this affects the celebration of this month, Diep said, “This is an interesting point that I had not previously given much consideration. I don’t believe that not labelling the Asian American’s experience as history is intrinsically problematic, in fact, I believe the opposite may be true. History implies a negative connotation, that the past has to be remembered to not repeat the mistakes of our forefathers, whereas heritage is more so praised as a memento, something of value, passed down from a predecessor.



Diep said, “We can celebrate both history and heritage, but history, usually comes a cautionary tale, whereas heritage celebrates the best aspects of individual cultures, past and present. That is not to say that AAPI month should be viewed with rose-tinted glasses or that Asian Americans do not have their own fair share of negative experiences growing up in this country. Asian Americans, like other minority groups, also experience similar prejudice and discrimination.”



“As we’ve seen throughout the past couple of years, Stop Asian Hate has grown out of the neo-civil rights movement and will only continue to grow as the AAPI community continues to raise voices to issues previously invisible to the masses,” Diep continued. “I believe one day we will view it this period as a watershed moment for social equality. In the same way that we approach other history months, with both reflection and celebration, we can honor our AAPI Heritage month the same way, understanding that our history, standing on the shoulders of the civil rights giants before us, is still being written as we aim for a common goal of equality for all. You can measure the act but you cannot measure the impact, and if you cannot measure the impact, then you cannot improve it.”



When asked if he could spend 15 minutes to chat with any AAPI historical figure (alive or dead), he said, “If I had a chance to talk with any AAPI historical figure, it would be King Kamehameha I of Hawaii, whose history is not so different from that of the founding fathers of our Nation. He was the first King to unify the islands under a single monarchy to strengthen the nation, which had been previously divided among warring factions. He was a leader of unity who achieved this through diplomacy, military conquest, and strategic alliances, and is remembered as a unifying and visionary leader who left a lasting legacy in Hawaiian history.”



When it comes to motivation for success and singling out mentors, Diep said, “Looking back in my career, I cannot really give one specific person all the credit. I consider all my peers as mentors in one way or another, not just on the job, but with life decisions, personal growth, and even some of my hobbies.”



“I think no matter what age, background or profession you come from, every individual has a unique story to tell and a perspective to share that can enrich our lives. I am a by-product of the collective wisdom and guidance of many great people before me, and I am grateful for the lessons and experiences that have helped shape me into who I am today,” he said.



When asked about what advice he would give to the next generation of Asian American and Pacific Islanders, Diep said, “Embrace your cultural heritage including traditions, language, and history. A strong sense of identity and belonging can foster a deeper understanding and respect for other cultures. Be an advocate and build community.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines.