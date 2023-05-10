Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduation ceremony honors ALS Class 23-D

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Story by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Chief Master Sgt. Grace A. Peterson Airman Leadership School honored 23 Airmen graduates at a ceremony May 11 at the Wright-Patt Club.
    The guest speaker, class mentor Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel Olivera of the 595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, told the class made up of Airmen from the 88th Air Base Wing, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Ohio Air National Guard and the 445th Airlift Wing that the Air Force is depending on them.
    “Your level of impact is where the mission happens as we prepare the Air Force to face the most serious challengers we’ve faced in almost 80 years,” Olivera said.
    ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture.
    Below is the list of graduates and award winners:

    88th Communication Squadron
    o Senior Airman David Daniels
    o Senior Airman Miles Lacer (Distinguished Graduate)
    o Senior Airman Mark Lane
    o Senior Airman Jimmy Nguyen
    o Senior Airman Jason Thompson

    88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
    o Senior Airman Isabelle Ruiz
    o Senior Airman Chance Skiles

    88th Force Support Squadron
    o Senior Airman Aaron Gedye

    88th Healthcare Operation Squadron
    o Senior Airman Lovely Gross

    88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    o Senior Airman Andrew Hutkowski
    o Senior Airman Alexis Jimenez

    88th Operations Support Squadron
    o Senior Airman Matthew Ross (John L. Levitow Award, top graduate)

    88th Security Forces Squadron
    o Senior Airman Dashia Hinton
    o Senior Airman Kyle Runk

    88th Surgical Operations Squadron
    o Senior Airman Miranda Hachey (Leadership Award)

    181st Logistics Readiness Squadron
    o Senior Airman Miles Trottman

    124th Intelligence Squadron
    o Senior Airman Esmeralda Taylor (Honor Graduate)

    445th Security Forces Squadron
    o Senior Airman Fred May III

    595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    o Senior Airman Nicholas Ratta

    National Air & Space Intelligence Center
    o Senior Airman Tayler Chandler
    o Senior Airman Joshua Hunter
    o Senior Airman Keith Oord
    o Senior Airman David Smith

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:04
    Story ID: 444931
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
