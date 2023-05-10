NSA Hampton Roads hosts Clean the Base Day at Portsmouth Annex

It was an all hands effort to help beautify the base.



Approximately 235 volunteers took a break from their daily work duties and spent a beautiful Friday morning walking around the base and picking up trash during Clean the Base Day at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex May 5.



The event was in conjunction with Earth Day and emphasized this year’s theme, “Invest in Our Planet” which encourages people to take action and join the environmental movement of working together to save our planet.



“We really enjoy putting this event together every year because personnel want to do their part and help clean up the environment,” said Rachel L. Donegan, stormwater manager for NSA Hampton Roads who organized this year’s event. “Each year it gets bigger and better and we have more people who want to participate.”



Armed with gloves and trash bags, Sailors and Civilians from NSA Hampton Roads, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth traversed throughout the installation and along the shoreline to gather trash, debris and other items. Shannon Glover, Mayor of Portsmouth, Va., also attended the Clean the Base Day event.



“It is important to keep the Virginia watershed, waterways and shorelines clean of debris for the environment and façade,” said Jared Bobzien, site director at NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex. “This was a joint stewardship and another example of how we continue to expand and strengthen the current relationship we share as a cohesive unit with the goal of keeping the Chesapeake Bay clean.”



The installation was divided into different cleanup sections, with designated zone captains helping the volunteers and ensuring that every area had been covered.



“[Environmental stewardship] allows us to work as a team towards a common goal that is impacting the community in a positive manner,” said Lt. j.g. Sarah Stalsworth, healthcare administrator with NMFL. “I saw lots of smiles today, and people lending a hand to help one another accomplish the mission.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Katherine Uribe from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth was happy to take the time to clean the base and make a difference.



“It’s the right thing to do,” she said. “It is our responsibility to take care of our planet and leave it better for those who will come behind us.”



The event produced 3,591 pounds of solid waste that was picked up throughout the installation.



“I want to thank all of the volunteers for taking time out of their day to help us with this event,” said Donegan. “We really appreciate them helping keep our installation, our community and the planet clean.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 10:10 Story ID: 444923 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Hampton Roads hosts Clean the Base Day at Portsmouth Annex, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.