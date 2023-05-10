Knight's Lair Grand Opening

BAUMHOLDER, Germany. — The Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant is the first of its kind, with specialized meals, a more comprehensive range of options, and the fuel necessary to improve our Soldiers' lives and our Army's readiness. This premiere Soldier supported dining facility is located in the European Theater and is the most modern warrior restaurant in the United States Army.



The newly renovated Knight's Lair Warrior Restaurant celebrated its grand reopening on May 9, 2023. The refurbishment's focus on this facility represents a significant milestone in the Army Food Service Modernization Plan, which aims to provide our soldiers with high-quality, nutritious meals that meet their dietary needs and preferences.



The Army Food Service Modernization Plan is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to improve the quality, variety, and availability of food at Army dining facilities across the globe. The plan recognizes that good nutrition is essential to maintaining our Soldiers' health, fitness, and readiness, and it aims to provide them with the best possible dining experience.



"Dining together is a time-honored tradition in the military, and it is one that helps to foster a sense of unity and belonging among Soldiers." Col. Angel Estrada, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, said. "This facility will provide a welcoming and inclusive space where Soldiers can come together to share a meal, swap stories, and build relationships."

