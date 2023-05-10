Incoming commanders learn ins and outs of OIB

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Joe Diana, CALIBRE Army Materiel Command and Air Force Materiel Command portfolio...... read more read more Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Joe Diana, CALIBRE Army Materiel Command and Air Force Materiel Command portfolio manager, speaks to a class of incoming Organic Industrial Base commanders during an AWCF commander’s course at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, May 11, 2023. The course provides strategic production and financial management information, context and tools to assist Organic Base Industrial Base commanders and leaders to effectively and affordably execute their mission. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – New leaders from across the Army’s Organic Industrial Base took a week to better understand their unique role and responsibilities as an incoming OIB commander.



The Army’s OIB – consisting of 23 arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that manufacture, reset and maintain Army equipment – provide critical materiel and sustainment support to warfighters across the joint force. For many of the Army colonels who take command of an OIB, it is their first time leading an organization that is majority civilians and overseeing the Army Working Capital Fund, or AWCF.



The AWCF is a revolving, self-sustaining fund, established by Congress, to provide essential support services to the Army, which generates revenue from its operations and uses that revenue to pay for its expenses.



“This course is important for new OIB commanders because they run an Army Working Capital installation, and everything they do ties into the Army Working Capital, so giving them an understanding and laying the foundation for them as a depot commander is extremely important,” said Army Materiel Command Executive Deputy to the Commanding General Marion Whicker. “They need to know what that entails because it’s completely different than anything they’ve ever done previously in their careers. It prepares them for the responsibilities associated with that."



The weeklong course provides incoming commanders with financial management information, context and tools to assist in executing their mission effectively and affordably.



“Many times, incoming commanders don’t have a lot of experience with this type of command opportunity – which is operated as part of the AWCF,” said Stephen Ledbetter, a CALIBRE logistics analyst who organized and led the course. “The intent is to make them familiar with the AWCF business and discuss some of the nuances that come with an OIB command, versus a tactical Army command. “



The course covered topics such as carryover, how OIB activities earn revenue, how rates and prices are developed, the Army’s OIB modernization strategy, and the critical role of the OIB and its impacts to materiel readiness.



Ledbetter said he hopes each commander takes away how OIB command is unique and different from a traditional, tactical Army command.



“Hopefully the course makes them aware of a lot of those nuances – especially of how important it is to have a cost-conscious culture within their organizations, while they provide world class materiel readiness to their customers,” said Ledbetter.