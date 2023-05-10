Good Neighbors honored at Welcome Center

Photo By Lillian Putnam | After the Good Neighbor wall unveiling Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone Arsenal senior...... read more read more Photo By Lillian Putnam | After the Good Neighbor wall unveiling Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone Arsenal senior commander, along with 2022 Good Neighbors Annette Hall and Mike Ward take a photo with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Commissioner Mac McCutheon and Madison City Mayor Paul Finley. see less | View Image Page

Team Redstone honored four good neighbors in a private ceremony, May 11.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone Arsenal senior commander, hosted a small ceremony to add the 2022 Good Neighbors to the permeant The Good Neighbor Display was unveiled at the Pershing Welcome Center on the installation.



“It is so fitting to host this in one of the first places our military families come to when they arrive on Redstone,” said Mohan. “This display represents and recognizes the steadfast support and service that you do behind the scenes to take care of our Soldiers, civilians and family members, in your own way you’ve made lasting contributes to this installation and we can’t thank you enough.”



The 2022 class of Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbors – retired Brig. Gen. Bob Drolet, Annette Hall, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charlie Miller and Mike Ward were inducted as Good Neighbors at last year’s Armed Forces Celebration luncheon, but their plaques were not added to the wall to allow Mohan to host the ceremony.



“It my honor to be here today and to serve as senior commander,” he said. “This is my fourth assignment here and we’ve seen the massive growth and progress that has taken place both on and off the arsenal.”

He said that growth was in part thanks to the great partnerships created by the Good Neighbors.



“Everyone in this room is working together to move the community forward,” Mohan said. “This arsenal and community has been a great source of good for our county and today is about recognizing that.”



The 2022 Good Neighbors are-



Retired Brig. Gen. Bob Drolet

Drolet was recognized for his contributions serving as a voice for the veteran community and a liaison to Redstone Arsenal leaders. Drolet is the founding board member and chairman of the Huntsville/Madison County Veterans Memorial Foundation, establishing the city’s permanent Veterans Memorial in downtown Huntsville and overseeing its expansion to include first responders and Gold Star families. He also served as the AUSA Redstone/Huntsville Chapter president, AUSA Alabama state president and AUSA Third Region vice president, and as the chairman of the Huntsville/Madison County Veterans Day activities.



Annette Hall

Hall was recognized for her never-ending commitment to the local communities’ Gold Star families. She is the founder and president of the North Alabama Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers and served as an administrative volunteer for Redstone Survivor Outreach Services in its formative years, setting the foundation for the program’s ability to care for our surviving family members. She was instrumental in bringing the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors to Redstone and is a member of the Gold Star Families Memorial Committee, which worked to bring the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to the Huntsville/Madison County Veterans Memorial.



Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charlie Miller

Miller was recognized for his role as an advocate for the veterans community. He is a founding member and current president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1067 and was previously the chapter’s chaplain. Through his selfless service, the chapter has grown to the largest in the state and one of the largest in the nation, and hosts several observances throughout the year, including the annual Vietnam Veterans Celebration, as part of the nation’s Vietnam War Commemoration Program.



Mike Ward

Ward was recognized for his years as an advocate for Redstone Arsenal and its development. He was appointed in 2019 as the co-chair of the Redstone Community Relations Committee and also serves as one of Redstone’s representatives on the Alabama Military Stability Foundation. Ward has been instrumental in helping Arsenal leadership form strategic partnerships with state and local industry, academia and elected officials, as well as shepherding projects for the further development of Redstone. In his position as the senior vice president of government and public affairs at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, Ward helps Redstone leaders communicate our missions and demonstrate the impact both the Arsenal and the military have on the state of Alabama.