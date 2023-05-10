Renovation of Fort McCoy's Rumpel Fitness Center continues; progress at approximately 60 percent completion

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center on May 9, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022, and is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. As of mid-May 2023, the project was at approximately 60 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., continue their work on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center into May 2023 at Fort McCoy.



The project began Nov. 1 and is expected to be completed in fall 2023, said General Engineer Gareth Ferguson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



“The Rumpel Fitness Center project currently sits at approximately 60 percent complete — just over halfway through the planned period of performance,” Ferguson said. “Current work includes interior framing; drywalling; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and electrical installation; pool deck concrete work; exterior roofing; excavating and pouring additional foundation for exterior brick siding; new entranceway construction; and excavation for new domestic and fire suppression water services.”



Overall, it’s a multi-million-dollar renovation for the fitness center that’s never been done before.



“The overall project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition,” Ferguson said. “The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool.”



“The renovations will create a modernized, energy efficient facility,” Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Director Patric McGuane said in a previous article.



While Rumpel Fitness Center is being renovated, building 1395 by the Fort McCoy Running Track is fully outfitted with the equipment from the Rumpel Fitness Center and open for the post community as a fitness facility. It has also been a location where Soldiers have been completed their Army annual fitness requirements.



Other buildings also available for fitness activities include buildings 221 and 1783. Building 221 will be an annex to building 1395 for peak training times and fitness classes. It’s located in the north corner of Fort McCoy — down the road from the central fuel station. Building 221 has limited hours and limited equipment.



Building 1783 is available for unit physical training.



As the weather continues to get nicer and summer approaches, Ferguson said progress on the project will likely progress even faster.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)