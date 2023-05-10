1st Mission Support Command G1 Workshop

PUERTO NUEVO, Puerto Rico- The 1st Mission Support Command conducted a G1 Workshop from May 8-12 in the U.S. Army Reserve Center-CPT Euripides Rubio to deliver updated information on human resources to approximately 75 full-time military and civilian representatives within the command.



"We wanted to provide the tools the Human Resources Representatives need for their job and become more effective and efficient and be able to assist better and support our soldiers," said Jose Ruiz, the human resources officer of the 1st Mission Support Command G1.



During the first two days of training, the audience received details and information about the command programs, such as the Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program, Army Substance Abuse Program, and Equal Opportunity.



In the last three days, U.S. Army Reserve Command and 63rd Readiness Division representatives discussed and answered questions related to the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army.



"I would love for more workshops like this because I think every soldier should be given this opportunity," said Spc. José Ernesto Valentin, a newly assigned Active Guard Reserve soldier for the 765th Field Feeding Team. "It is a lot of information to cover, especially now with the release of IPPS-A, so being here and speaking to these subject matter experts helps a lot."



Although the workshop enabled new service members and civilians to assume the HR role, many representatives with vast experience took advantage of the occasion to strengthen their skills and knowledge.



"I think the resources, the availability, and, of course, the information about IPPS-A given it's instrumental, " said Sgt. 1st Class Javier Martinez from the 393rd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion. "All of us grew up using RLAS, and we are now transitioning onto this new system, and having resources from USARC explaining in detail about IPPS-A has been probably one of the most helpful things."

