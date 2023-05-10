Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Mission Support Command G1 Workshop

    1st Mission Support Command G1 Workshop

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez | PUERTO NUEVO, Puerto Rico- The 1st Mission Support Command conducted a G1 Workshop in...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    PUERTO NUEVO, Puerto Rico- The 1st Mission Support Command conducted a G1 Workshop from May 8-12 in the U.S. Army Reserve Center-CPT Euripides Rubio to deliver updated information on human resources to approximately 75 full-time military and civilian representatives within the command.

    "We wanted to provide the tools the Human Resources Representatives need for their job and become more effective and efficient and be able to assist better and support our soldiers," said Jose Ruiz, the human resources officer of the 1st Mission Support Command G1.

    During the first two days of training, the audience received details and information about the command programs, such as the Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program, Army Substance Abuse Program, and Equal Opportunity.

    In the last three days, U.S. Army Reserve Command and 63rd Readiness Division representatives discussed and answered questions related to the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army.
     
    "I would love for more workshops like this because I think every soldier should be given this opportunity," said Spc. José Ernesto Valentin, a newly assigned Active Guard Reserve soldier for the 765th Field Feeding Team. "It is a lot of information to cover, especially now with the release of IPPS-A, so being here and speaking to these subject matter experts helps a lot."

    Although the workshop enabled new service members and civilians to assume the HR role, many representatives with vast experience took advantage of the occasion to strengthen their skills and knowledge.

    "I think the resources, the availability, and, of course, the information about IPPS-A given it's instrumental, " said Sgt. 1st Class Javier Martinez from the 393rd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion. "All of us grew up using RLAS, and we are now transitioning onto this new system, and having resources from USARC explaining in detail about IPPS-A has been probably one of the most helpful things."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:36
    Story ID: 444854
    Location: US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Mission Support Command G1 Workshop, by SFC David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1st Mission Support Command G1 Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stMSC #ArmyReserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT