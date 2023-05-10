123rd Contingency Response Group trains on sling loads with 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade

Photo By Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear | Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear | Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group train on hot-refueling techniques and prepare cargo for a helicopter-borne sling load carry at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., March 23, 2023. The training, conducted jointly with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, enhances the Air Guard unit’s ability to employ UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in domestic and wartime environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group trained on hot-refueling techniques and prepared cargo for a helicopter-borne sling load carry at Boone National Guard Center here March 23, 2023.



The training, conducted jointly with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, enhances the Air Guard unit’s ability to employ UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in domestic and wartime environments.