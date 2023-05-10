Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Contingency Response Group trains on sling loads with 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade

    123rd CRG trains with 63rd TAB

    Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group trained on hot-refueling techniques and prepared cargo for a helicopter-borne sling load carry at Boone National Guard Center here March 23, 2023.

    The training, conducted jointly with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, enhances the Air Guard unit’s ability to employ UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in domestic and wartime environments.

    This work, 123rd Contingency Response Group trains on sling loads with 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

