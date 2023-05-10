Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group trained on hot-refueling techniques and prepared cargo for a helicopter-borne sling load carry at Boone National Guard Center here March 23, 2023.
The training, conducted jointly with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, enhances the Air Guard unit’s ability to employ UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in domestic and wartime environments.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 12:55
|Story ID:
|444848
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Contingency Response Group trains on sling loads with 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
