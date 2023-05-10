NSA Souda Bay Hosts Summer Safety Stand Down 2023

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, talks about summer safety hazards during a Summer Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base softball field on May 12, 2023. Sailors and civilian employees participated in the safety stand down by attending multiple resource stations to learn how to stay safe while participating in summertime activities. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2023) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Safety Office in Crete, Greece, hosted a Summer Safety Stand Down event at the base softball field on May 12, 2023. During the event, Sailors and civilian employees watched a skit about safe drinking performed by the NSA Souda Bay Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions and visited multiple resource stations to learn how to stay safe while participating in summertime activities both on and off base.



The Safety Office gave each attendee a safety passport and participants visited booths, speaking with subject matter experts about various topics including water sports, wellness, and identity theft, and receiving a stamp in their passport. Additionally, the participants identified an on-base hazard and provide a potential solution, giving the Safety Office the opportunity to have input from the community.



“We are one team, and safety is everyone's business,” said Safety Director Garvin Purtteman, NSA Souda Bay. “The Summer Safety Stand Down, in conjunction with the safety management system that we are using, helps us work together as a team to organize an effort against hazards.”



“I loved the hands-on aspect of it,” said Legalman 1st Class Sasha Blair. “The interactive booths and subject matter experts were awesome because it will resonate much longer with our Sailors and civilians than the usual PowerPoint would. Plus it reminded me of some of the hazards in Greece to watch out for like the heat. The sun definitely hits different over here, so make sure to hydrate and apply sunscreen often!”



“The Summer Safety Stand Down is important because it makes the command take a step back and get away from complacency,” said Chief Steelworker Shianne Chlupacek, safety chief petty officer, NSA Souda Bay. “That way we can look at some of the hazards we are unknowingly participating in and get those corrected.”



“This was my first safety stand down with stations,” said Yeoman 1st Class Timothy Tims. “It left me with a more lasting impression of how to handle different hazards. For instance, I hadn’t thought about grilling on a barbeque as a hazard before because it is usually something we see at fun events, but it can pose a great fire risk. I learned to never leave the barbeque unattended and wear short sleeves if you are grilling this summer!”



The safety stand down was the final phase in a three-phase risk prevention plan designed by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office.

Phase One was individual risk protection. All personnel completed any outstanding Enterprise Safety Applications Management System (ESAMS) trainings. The trainings were specific to each person, determined by their job and the hazards associated with them.



Phase Two was departmental risk prevention. This included departmental-lead safety briefings with each supervisor paying attention to specific risks to their employees face, whether during work hours or while off base, and working as a group to mitigate risk.



Kicking off Phase 3, the Summer Safety Stand Down, Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, gave advice on a favorite pastime: enjoying Crete’s beautiful beaches. “… if you do go to the beach, go with a buddy! Make sure you bring sunscreen, water and snacks and be aware of the environment around you.”



“I definitely enjoyed the format of this Summer Safety Stand Down more than the ones I have participated in in the past,” said Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Courtney Trazinski. “It involved everyone from top to bottom – the Sailors, Civilians and I even did a few of the booths with the commanding officer! I also thought it was really beneficial of the Safety Office to also utilize the passports in asking what hazards we saw in our workspaces and the solutions to fix them. This way we can right any hazards that the Safety Office might not normally come into contact with in their day-to-day like we do. It will make our community more efficient and safer as a whole.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.