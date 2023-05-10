NAVSTA Rota Celebrates its Graduates at a Recognition Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 12th, 2023) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 12th, 2023) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain community members throw their graduation caps after a graduation ceremony in recognition of having received an academic degree in the past year, May 12, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson) see less | View Image Page

Members of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community gathered at the base chapel to celebrate the academic accomplishments of 26 graduates during a recognition ceremony, May 12, 2023. In total, nine associate degrees, 11 bachelor’s degrees, and six master’s degrees were recognized during the ceremony.



The ceremony – hosted by the Rota Education Center – encompassed 21 graduates from the installation schools of University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). The remaining five graduates came from Purdue University, Old Dominion University, Columbia Southern University, American Military University, and National University.



Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony. In his research for the speech, he discovered that most graduation speeches fall into four main themes: dream big, work hard, make mistakes, and be kind.



Suarez speaks to each of these theme while acknowledging the added challenges the graduated faced such as serving in the military or living abroad in Spain. He then commends each of them for not just simply existing but choosing to be a stronger version of themselves.



“So continue to dream big, those dreams may foster ideas that help change the world,” he said. “Continue to work hard, and be proud of what your efforts bring you. Don’t be afraid to take on challenges for fear of making mistakes, because we all know those mistakes will come anyways, might as well make the mistakes worth it! And be kind. Heaven knows that the light of kindness can be difficult to find at times, your kindness can certainly illuminate those around you.”



Graduates were then individually called up to be recognized for their degree by Elizabeth Sheehan, site lead Spain and Portugal for UMGC, and Carolyn Palugod, assistant campus director Rota for ERAU, before they turned to face the audience and slide their tassels across their caps. With an eruption of cheers, the graduates exited and gathered in the fellowship hall to celebrate their achievements with family and friends.



