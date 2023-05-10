Sharing the love and thunder: F35A Lighting Mission

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - In preparation for the incoming F-35A Lighting II fighter mission, local civic leaders and Airmen from Team Tyndall had the unique opportunity to tour the Lockheed Martin F-35 production facility in Fort Worth Dallas, Texas, April 26, 2023.



During the tour members were given briefings on Tyndall’s upcoming F-35A Lighting II mission, the F-35 capabilities and the aircraft’s production process. Participants were also invited to see the production line and fly an F-35 flight simulator.



“The purpose of the trip was to familiarize Bay County civic leaders with the F-35 so that we can better prepare for the arrival of the aircraft and the personnel that will be coming to Tyndall Air Force Base to support the mission,” said Pamn Henderson, City of Callaway mayor. “The trip also allows those civic leaders to be well-versed in the mission of Tyndall Air Force Base, and to help the community understand and support that mission as well.”



Understanding the economic impact gives civic leaders as well as Tyndall time to plan and understand the impact the incoming mission and personnel will have on the local community.



"As a military installation, we must connect and communicate with our local civic leaders in order to perform as an efficient community," said Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander. “This trip not only allowed civic leaders to better understand the future mission of Tyndall but also strengthened our support of one another.”



Slated for August 2023, Tyndall is expected to receive the first two F-35A Lighting II aircraft.



“This was a unique opportunity to learn first-hand the process of constructing the F-35,” said Henderson. “It provided a great deal of information to help us understand the F-35 aircraft and its capabilities, and its importance to our nation’s security.”



No matter the installation, community support is vital to mission success. The Bay County community provides Team Tyndall with a stable and supportive environment to continue projecting unrivaled combat airpower.

