CNATRA names 2022 Sailor of the Year

SOY selection is a prestigious honor and recognizes Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, leadership and the Navy’s core values.



CNATRA selected Palmer as the top performer among other first class petty officers across the Naval Air Training Command, which spans five training air wings and 17 squadrons in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas.



Palmer, a native of Boston, enlisted in the Navy in 2003.



“I wanted to find a sense of purpose,” Palmer said. “After the terrorist attacks on September 11 and spending four years in high school JROTC learning the importance and understanding of what it meant to serve, I decided to make the decision to serve and protect the freedoms we all cherish.”



Following graduation from boot camp, he attended Naval Aircrew Candidate School and Aviation Machinist Mate (AD) “A” school in Pensacola.



Palmer says his time in the Navy has exposed him to a multitude of cultures and locations and taught him the value of perseverance.



“Serving in the U.S. Navy has been one of the most eye opening experiences of my life,” Palmer said. “Getting to see so many different places and cultures has made me a better person and even better leader. I have learned to succeed and persist when I fail. I’ve learned when it’s time to teach and when it’s time to learn. Most importantly, I’ve learned the true value of a team.”



Since 2019, Palmer served with the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Training Squadron Eight in Pensacola. HT-8 is one of three CNATRA helicopter training squadrons. Palmer performs duties as a Naval Aircrewman and Crewchief on board the TH-57B/C Sea Ranger and the TH-73 Thrasher training helicopter.



“The ‘Eightballers’ team has truly been one of the best commands and units that I’ve had the pleasure to serve,” said Palmer. “I attribute this entirely to the family mindset that the commanding officer, executive officer, and senior enlisted advisor has set. No issue, whether it was professional or personal, went unheard or addressed. Simply put, they care about you as a person and as a Sailor.”



Chief Naval Aircrewman Christopher Mefford is Palmer’s senior enlisted advisor at HT-8.



“AWF1 Palmer has been an exceptional Leading Petty Officer, mentor, teacher, and sailor during his time at HT-8,” said Mefford. “He has always been a solution-driven individual who doesn’t wait to be asked to complete tasks and solve problems. During his time at HT-8, he was both our Aircrewman of the Year and Sailor of the Year. He was directly responsible for the training of over 280 student Naval Aviators in his time at the squadron, which directly contributed to the command’s time-to-train success.



We are extremely proud of his accomplishments during his time at HT-8 and wish him the best in his next community.”



Palmer attributes earning this recognition as Sailor of the Year to excellent leadership and personal drive towards reaching his goals.



“I earned this recognition because of the empowerment that was bestowed upon me by my leadership,” said Palmer. “I believe that if you come to work and strive to accomplish the mission set forth, while also staying focused on what your personal goals are anyone can achieve what they dream. Finding that work-life balance is key to a successful tour and a successful career. Don’t be afraid to take the risks where the benefits outweigh the costs.”



Palmer has worked with the “Black Stallions” of Helicopter Support Squadron (HC) Four in Signolla, Italy; instructed Naval Aircrewmen at the Airborne Mine Counter Measures Training School in Norfolk; and completed his sea tour as an H-60H/F Naval Aircrewman with the “Warhawks” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 10. Though he has served in several capacities throughout his naval career, his most rewarding moments have nothing to do with his personal success.



“I treat every moment as one that is equally as special across the board, but I am most proud when I get to watch one of my junior Sailors achieve a goal that they set for themselves,” said Palmer. “A long list of mentors, chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs helped mold me into the Sailor who I am today. That’s what the success of the Navy is built upon. There’s never just one person who pushed you. There are many mentors guiding you and leading you towards success. I’m told ‘it takes a village to raise a child,” and this same idea applies throughout the service.”



For future Sailors and those currently serving who might want to achieve this recognition as well, Palmer offers the following advice.



“Keep grinding. Don’t let adversity stop you from what you want to accomplish,” said Palmer. “Adversity is the best teacher you can have and provides you with the most to gain. Time can either be your friend or your worst enemy. You determine which it will be with your level of dedication and work ethic.”



As Palmer continues his career, he is grateful to his current command for their guidance and leadership.



“I want to thank every member of the HT-8 family for all of their help and dedication that they put forth each day. Eightballer for life.”



Palmer converted to Naval Aircrewman Mechanical System Operator (AWF) in April 2022 to accept follow on orders to conduct forward operations serving as a Crewchief on the V-22 Osprey rotary wing platform.



Palmer’s personal decorations include three Air Medals, one Army Achievement Medal, seven Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals as well as multiple campaign, unit and service awards.