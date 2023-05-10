Blanchfield to welcome new Command Sergeant Major

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty is scheduled to assume duties as U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major from Sgt. Maj. Johnny Thompson during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at 10 a.m., May 16, 2023, at the Hospital.



Thompson formerly served as BACH’s Troop Sergeant Major but has filled in as the senior enlisted leader since December 2022.

The Fort Campbell MEDDAC includes Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, and medical missions on Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and Fort McCoy Wisconsin.



A native of Merritt Island, Florida, Petty enlisted in the United States Army in 1997. His stateside assignments include Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Fort Bliss, Texas. His overseas assignments include Pusan, Korea; Wurzburg, Germany; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Sembach, Germany. CSM Petty’s deployments include Bagram, Afghanistan and Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Petty has a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development from the Command and General Staff College; Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College; and an Associate of Arts Degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix.



The ceremony will be live streamed via the hospital’s YouTube Channel at https://youtube.com/c/bachpao.

