Working together to build a stronger community



By Jaz Levario

Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Public Affairs

May 2, 2023



DEVENS, Mass. – Devens RFTA and Devens Fire Department have established a long-standing partnership. This partnership provides training space and resources for the Devens Fire Dept. as well as several other departments from the District 8, Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control. The ability to train is instrumental in the ability to protect the community.



The Devens RFTA Range Control staff, and the Devens Fire Department routinely work together to respond to wildland fires and emergency medical response incidents in the South Post Range Complex. Their strong working relationship has supported the mission and training objectives of one another wherever possible.



The partnership between Devens RFTA and the Devens Fire Department has been crucial in ensuring the community's availability of high-quality, specialized emergency rescue training. Devens RFTA is dedicated to this ongoing relationship and is excited to provide training space and resources for the Devens Fire Department and several other departments from the District 8 Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Control.



This partnership will provide an excellent opportunity for District 8 to strengthen its emergency response capabilities and ensure they are prepared to protect the community we call home and Devens RFTA. The collaboration between these organizations highlights the importance of working together to ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities.



The partnership between Devens RFTA and the Devens Fire Department is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of working together to achieve common goals. This partnership has been instrumental in supporting the training and preparedness of our local emergency responders, and it serves as a model for other communities and organizations to follow.





- 30 –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 14:05 Story ID: 444761 Location: DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working together to build a stronger community, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.