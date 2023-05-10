ARCENT Best Squad 2023 Victory

Charlie Company 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion emerges victorious in the grueling Best Squad Competition held in Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan from May 7-11, 2023.



Fourteen U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) squads went head-to-head in the intense competition. Each squad, composed of five soldiers, faced a series of rigorous warrior tasks and battle drills that evaluated their technical and tactical proficiency, testing both tangible and intangible competencies.



For a week, the squads endured a multitude of mental and physical challenges, including the six-event Army Combat Fitness Test, an obstacle course, weapon ranges, stress shoot exercises, Expert Soldier Badge tasks, day and night land navigation, squad missions, a nearly nine-mile foot march and a culminating squad board.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, ARCENT command sergeant major, explained that senior leaders meticulously scrutinized each Soldier’s performance and teamwork capabilities during the squad board.



While teams got eliminated throughout the competition, only six squads remained on the fifth and final day, earning the title of the “Super Six.”



Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Corrons, squad leader for Squad 3 and an infantryman with Bravo Company 2-153rd Infantry Regiment, said the squad’s pre-competition ruck marches and their unwavering dedication to maintaining physical fitness helped them compete.



In addition to the “Super Six” squads, the other teams showcased resilience and determination as they navigated the rigorous tests despite falling short of securing a place among the finalists.



Sgt. Somaney Keo, squad leader for Squad 9 and a signal support noncommissioned officer with the 90th Human Resources Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade, said the competition helped him learn more about leadership and what it takes to lead a squad.



“Being precise and calm is critical to being a squad leader,” Keo said.

The five-day competition placed the squads in realistic and challenging scenarios that required them to operate as cohesive team.



The victorious C Co. 2-116th CAB will move on to represent USARCENT in the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Best Squad Competition in August 2023.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza expressed confidence in the squad’s abilities, recalling that the previous year’s ARCENT-winning squad secured second place at the FORSCOM competition.



“I believe this year at the FORSCOM competition, our winning ARCENT squad will take first place,” Garza said.

