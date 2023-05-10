Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Convoy for Spartan Warrior IV Exercise training at Fort McCoy

    Convoy for Spartan Warrior IV Exercise training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Military police with units associated with the 300th Military Police Brigade drive military vehicles in a convoy April 27, 2023, en route to Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Spartan Warrior IV Exercise.

    The exercise assesses the individual and unit readiness of the 300th Military Police Brigade, and the exercise took place at Fort McCoy from late April through the first half of May 2023.

    According to the 300th, Spartan Warrior is a two-week training exercise that brings battalions and companies within the 300th to Fort McCoy, training on both military police and basic Soldier skills. Soldiers are able to orchestrate numerous situational training exercises, weapon qualifications, develop leadership skills and train on practical individual skills.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 17:28
    Story ID: 444692
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 208
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Convoy for Spartan Warrior IV Exercise training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

