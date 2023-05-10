MISSION: BREAKFAST -- Commissaries partner with suppliers to serve a morning meal to thousands at NAS Oceana

Courtesy Photo | Service members at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, enjoy free giveaways during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, enjoy free giveaways during the 14th annual Mission: Breakfast event May 3. The event is made possible through a relationship between commissaries and the J.M. Smucker Company. (DeCA photo by Linda Maharidge) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – More than 4,400 of members of the Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, community enjoyed a free morning meal May 3 during the 14th annual Mission: Breakfast event thanks to a relationship between the J.M. Smucker Company and the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).



Each year, the J.M. Smucker Company hosts a friendly competition among military installation commissaries for the best in-store display of the company’s products. DeCA’s Oceana Commissary was awarded top honors in building the most creative product display during the June 2022 contest promotional period.



DeCA leadership was represented by Robert Bunch, Store Operations Group executive director; Edward Walters III, Sales and Marketing Group executive director; Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor; and Ronald A. Yoder, DeCA East Area director.



During opening remarks, Bunch highlighted how industry suppliers and manufacturers like J.M. Smucker provide millions of dollars annually in giveaways and promotional events that enhance military quality of life.



“Events such as this one, sponsored by the J.M. Smucker Company, with added support from OSCWEBco, Tyson and Jimmy Dean, continue to deliver and expand your commissary benefit,” Bunch said to the crowd on hand.



The event was open to all veterans and their family members and featured a free catered breakfast of pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits, sausages, chicken products, juice, and coffee, with live music, fun activities and free company products.



“It’s an honor for us to give back and say thank you to our service men and women who do so much and serve our country in such an amazing way,” said Mark P. Smucker, J.M. Smucker Company president and CEO.



Smucker added that supporting veterans held a special place not only with the company, but also with his family. Smucker’s grandfather and former company CEO, Paul Smucker, spent two years in the Navy, as a lieutenant assigned to U.S.S. Cassin Young in the South Pacific during World War II.



“It’s amazing to see all the family members here with their service members too,” he said. “We’re a family business, so allowing us to give back and show our appreciation to the service members and their families today at this event is extra special for us.”



Naval Air Station Oceana is the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base, home to F/A-18 Super Hornets and Carrier Air Wings 1, 3, 7 and 8. NAS Oceana’s flight line, Apollo Soucek Field, is home to 17 aviation squadrons. Sixteen squadrons consist of F/A-18 Super Hornets, which deploy on aircraft carriers serving across the globe.



“We have men and women deployed around the world and this event is a wonderful way to say ‘thank you’ to our service members and their families as they make sacrifices every day to our nation,” said Navy Capt. Steve Djunaedi, Naval Air Station Oceana base commander.



Bunch spoke to the crowd about the significance of their commissary benefit and how the unique partnership between DeCA and its industry partners makes events like Mission: Breakfast possible.



“Its’s our mission every day to serve those who so bravely serve us. This event is just one of the ways for us to gather together to thank you for your service and commitment,” Bunch said. “And we can’t be successful in that mission if we don’t have great partnerships with our suppliers.”



