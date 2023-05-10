NAS Pensacola Diversity Recreation Committee Hosts ‘Mom’s Day’

Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Angela Coleman (left)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Angela Coleman (left) serves Gas System Turbine Technician 3rd Class Jennifer Collins a cupcake during the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Recreation Committee-sponsored 'Mom's Day' event May 12 at the headquarters building. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Angelique Therrien) see less | View Image Page

Ens. Angelique Therrien, Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – In conjunction with Military Spouse Appreciation Month and Mother’s Day, the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Recreation Committee hosted a “Mom Day” celebration May 12.



The event, designed to recognize active duty and civilian mothers at the command, included light refreshments and a photo area. Participants were also encouraged to bring their children or mothers, something Damage Controlman 3rd Class (SW) Brianna Lamb said provided the opportunity to appreciate the unique challenges service members can face.



“It’s a very good appreciation for mothers in the military,” she said. “It’s very hard to be a mom and it can be especially difficult to be a mom in the military. The recreation committee went above and beyond to show their appreciation for NAS Pensacola service members’ mothers.”



Mother’s Day began in 1905 with the passing of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Her daughter advocated for Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers make for their children.



“Events like this do not just build command morale,” said Gas Turbine System Technician 3rd Class Jennifer Collins. “This also allows the mothers who work here and our own mothers that we appreciate their support to their Sailor – and all the mothers who have worked so hard to make sure their children can be successful.”



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ supports the operational and training missions of tenant commands including Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).