NAVSUP's fleet logistics center in Europe holds change of command

    ITALY

    05.12.2023

    Story by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    NAS SIGONELLA, Italy - Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) held a change of command ceremony during which Capt. Shannon W. Walker relieved Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie as commanding officer May 11, 2023, at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.

    Walker's most recent assignment was as deputy commander, Aviation, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support. During the ceremony, he became the tenth commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Sigonella since it was established in 2005 as the seventh FLC making up NAVSUP's global logistics support network.

    NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

    FLCSI provides a full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.

