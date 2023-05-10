Shipyard Spotlight: Alesha Ray

When it comes to pulling her weight, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Contracts Department (Code 411) Contract Specialist Alesha Ray has more strength then one might think upon meeting her.



“I love to weightlift,” said Ray. “In 2015, I made it to Team USA for the Arnold World Classic. My best deadlift was close to 400 lbs. and I held the deadlift record for West Virginia in 2015 for the Strongwoman Middleweight Division.”



Ray weightlifts because it’s a chance to challenge herself and to push her beyond what she thought her limits are. This goes with her work ethic as well.



“Alesha never stops pushing herself when it comes to learning new things about the world of government contracting,” said Code 400 Contracting Officer Chad Godwin. “In doing so, she is able to provide professional and excellent service to her customers when it comes to get the contracts awarded.”



“I have had the opportunity to work on some challenging requirements the last past years since I’ve been with NNSY, including the renovation of the Command Briefing Room and the High Density Mobile Shelving units for Building 297,” said Ray. “These contracts required extensive research, documentation and scheduling. The contract was finally awarded in March 2023. I work through those challenges by praying, staying in constant communication with the customer, and always documenting lessons learned.”



Ray was born in Richmond, Va., but was raised in the Hampton Roads area where her parents, the late Dr. Charles Green and Dr. Elizabeth Green, served as pastors in Chesapeake, Va.



She is a graduate of Norfolk State University, Troy University and Northcentral University. She has earned several degrees in the field of Public Administration, Business and Government Contracting.



“I always wanted to work for the government in a field that allowed me to serve,” said Ray. “Although I am not prior military, I have a close family member in the military and I was always interested in supporting our veterans and serving my community. Contracting allows me to do both, and it is challenging, yet a rewarding and fulfilling career!”



Ray recently completed her one-year term on Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Inclusion & Engagement Council where the team created initiatives to support diversity, inclusion and engagement efforts that will be implemented across the entire NAVSEA enterprise. She had the opportunity to brief NAVSEA leaders including Commander Vice Adm. William Galinis and Executive Director Giao Phan.



With service implanted in her heart, she is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, the National Contract Management Association, the National Society of Leadership and Success, and NNSY’s chapter of the Federal Women’s Program.



“I always had an interest in serving, finding resolutions to problems, process improvement, and helping people,” said Ray. “My parents taught me while growing up that serving others is an action that shows people you care about them.”



Ray will continue to push herself beyond what she feels her limits in order to reach her goal of joining the ranks of leadership. “I am always preparing myself for the ‘next’,” said Ray. “I have learned that you cannot rush the process. Learn what you can and always add tools to your toolkit. I know doing this will allow me to be the best I can be for America’s Shipyard.”



Five things you didn't know about Alesha Ray



1. She has a Shorkie named Chicago.

2. Her favorite books are Secrets of the Millionaire Mind by T. Harv Eker; Becoming by Michelle Obama; and Tribal Leadership by Dave Logan, John King, and Halee Fischer-Wright.

3. Her favorite actresses are Angela Bassett and Viola Davis.

4. Her favorite sports team is any team from Philadelphia, Pa.

5. Her dream vacation is a trip to Dubai.

