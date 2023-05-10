Kessel Run's LNO Program Brings Intense Customer Focus to the Field

Courtesy Photo | BOSTON (MAY 4, 2023) – Former Kessel Run Liaison Officers lead a panel discussion on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BOSTON (MAY 4, 2023) – Former Kessel Run Liaison Officers lead a panel discussion on the importance of the liaison officer program and its connection to one of Kessel Run’s core values, Intense Customer Focus, during their recent “May the 4th” Celebrate Kessel Run cultural day. Liaison officers facilitate communication between the organization and Kessel Run All-Domain Operations Suite users at air operations centers. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BOSTON, (May 4, 2023) – Kessel Runners led a panel discussion on the importance of the liaison officer program and its connection to one of Kessel Run’s core values, Intense Customer Focus, during their recent “May the 4th” Celebrate Kessel Run cultural day.



As representatives of Kessel Run, liaison officers deploy to air operations centers around the world to facilitate communication between the organization and Kessel Run All-Domain Operations Suite users. While on site, LNOs work side by side with AOC leaders and their Airmen who use KR software to develop the air tasking order.



“Nothing compares to being there on the ground, day to day, getting to know the users and a better understanding of the intricacies of their workflow,” said Kira Ivarsson, Operational Command and Control senior developer, who was an LNO for the 609th AOC at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. “It’s amazing to get their feedback, troubleshoot with them, work with them in deploying software, and address their pain points. I can’t speak highly enough of the mission impact of the LNO program.”



LNOs work on balancing the needs of users at all levels, whether that be with leadership, the AOC commander or the everyday user. They get the opportunity to sit face to face with our operational counterparts, understand their organizational structure and listen intently to their concerns.



“Instead of having it in your mind that there’s just ‘the warfighters’, or just the ‘609th AOC,’ you now know the users personally, so you’re not designing software systems for a hypothetical end user,” said 2nd Lt. Adrianna Wilder, OpsC2 product manager, who was an LNO for the 609th AOC at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. “You know their names, and their faces. You have established that relationship with them and it instills a motivation in you, in wanting to succeed for them, because you’ve seen their struggles and their dedication.”



LNOs believe building trust and rapport is pivotal in continuing to produce software that is the most beneficial to the warfighter. During the panel, Wilder also noted that being an LNO helped give her the best strategic picture of the program she’s had since working at Kessel Run.



Staff Sgt. David Ahn, OpsC2 engineering support, has been an LNO three times since working at Kessel Run, deploying to Qatar twice and to the 603rd AOC at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, once.



“The LNO program is where I’ve felt I’ve made the most impact across the greater DoD [Department of Defense] in terms of delivering value to the warfighter, moving the needle on making change at all levels and truly seeing that what we do here on a day to day basis is positively affecting the warfighter at the leading edge,” Ahn said.