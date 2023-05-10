U.S. Army Soldiers Continues to Strengthen Ties with Allies during Swift Response 23

Photo By Sgt. Maria Henderson | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maria Henderson | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, start the taxiing process for multiple AH-64 Apache helicopters during Swift Response 23 at the Stefanovikeio Airport in Greece, May 9, 2023. Swift Response 23 features the Spanish Airborne Brigade “Brigada Paracaidista (BRIPAC)” replicating a division leading three separate Joint Forcible Entry airborne operations in the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions as part of linked exercises to DEFENDER 23. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Maria Henderson) see less | View Image Page

In a world of constant uncertainty, one facet of life that most can agree on is teamwork can lead to mission success. Throughout history and with training, military alliances have been a strong factor in determining the path forward and learning valuable lessons over the course of generations.



Training serves as the framework in building long-lasting relationships with our NATO Allies, and DEFENDER 23 is one of many valuable opportunities available to help form a cohesive team across countries.



“In the event that an adversary attacks a NATO country, we have to be able to quickly integrate and work as a team,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Gamboa, a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot.



DEFENDER 23 encompasses three linked, yet separate exercises: Swift Response, Immediate Response and Saber Guardian. This event provides U.S. Army Soldiers, along with NATO Allies, the chance to work together to build readiness and learn new strategies in the event of opposition.



“Our partners know how to use our systems, and we know how to use theirs,” Gamboa said. “The training helps increase the ability for our Soldiers and our Allies to get back into the fight quicker in a real-world scenario.”



Gamboa, along with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, are currently participating in Swift Response 23, the first of three DEFENDER 23 exercises.



Swift Response 23 occurs May 5-20, 2023, and features the Spanish Airborne Brigade “Brigada Paracaidista (BRIPAC)” replicating a division leading three separate Joint Forcible Entry airborne operations in the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions.



In addition to the training involved, the 12th CAB serves in a key role to provide medical evacuation services to the troops involved in Swift Response 23, but they do not work alone.



HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs like Spc. Belen Hideroa supports the pilots by conducting required maintenance on the helicopters and striving to ensure the safety of all inside.



“This training is important because it gives us an insight as to what’s really happening in the world, as well as gives us more training especially in the medevac area,” said Hideroa



As a medical evacuation unit, this training is vital for maintaining unit readiness, sharpening skills, and building relations with NATO Allies to include countries such as Greece, Netherlands, France, and more.



“I enjoy flying the helicopter first and foremost.” Gamboa said. “Flying is my passion and getting to help people at the same time is a bonus."



“Doing whatever I can to make sure I get to the patient and get the patient to the treatment that they need quickly is always a blessing,” he added.