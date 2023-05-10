21sts Theater Sustainment Command facilitates largest DEFENDER 23 personnel movement

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Sgt. Marisol Ramirez, a human resources specialist with 569th Human...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Sgt. Marisol Ramirez, a human resources specialist with 569th Human Resources Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, in-processes Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Battalion in Zaragoza, Spain, on May 6, 2023 to support DEFENDER 23. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. 1st Class Terysa King



ZARAGOZA, Spain – When it comes to moving equipment across the European theater, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command is known as the premier organization for all sustainment activities and logistics support. To support DEFENDER 23, the 21st TSC executed the exercise’s largest personnel movement in Zaragoza, Spain on May 6, 2023.



Soldiers from the 260th Movement Control Team and the 569th Human Resources Company in-processed personnel from 5th Battalion, 159th Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion. The 260th MCT coordinated with a personnel accountability team from the 569th HR Company to receive more than 100 personnel from the 5-159 GSAB that arrived from Fort Eustis, Virginia to support multiple DEFENDER 23 exercises.



The 569th PAT used a tactical personnel system to scan all incoming 5-159th GSAB Soldiers’ common access cards to create a deployment manifest report. The efficiency of the TPS allows the 21st TSC to manifest hundreds of personnel in a matter of minutes using an automated strength management system.



U.S. Army Sgt. Marisol Ramirez, a human resources sergeant with the 569th HR Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, said she received special training on using the TPS, which facilitated the transition of incoming personnel.



“Our task was to grab their CAC and scan it into our TPS,” said Ramirez. “We scan in all the Soldiers [and] provide them the allotments they receive in the theater.”



Ramirez said there was a lot of coordination between her team and the MCT to track times and locations of incoming personnel to Europe.



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Stephanie Lopez, a transportation officer with the 260th MCT, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, said this mission was a great opportunity to work with a partner nation.



“As far as support for Swift Response, we’ve been working with the Spanish army and air force,” said Lopez. “The Spanish partners have been very helpful with providing the transportation we need and other resources. It’s neat having the opportunity to travel to different countries and work with different Allies. I’ve had a really positive experience with this mission.”



Lopez’s team worked hand in hand with Ramirez’s team to facilitate in-transit movement control and customs support. The MCT coordinated with airport civilians for customs support, and the Spanish army to arrange transportation for 5-159th GSAB personnel.



“Being part of this mission is extremely rewarding not only as a leader, but [it’s great] to see the capabilities my team is able to perform,” said Lopez. “We wouldn’t be able to be successful without my team.”



Ramirez said she supported different HR missions for DEFENDER 21, and she is excited to support DEFENDER 23.



“Human Resources is really important because the Soldiers are on TDY (temporary duty) in a foreign area, so they [need to] get their pay situated,” said Ramirez. “We’re helping our Soldiers with their allotments, and seeing them go off to do better things for our Army. It feels pretty amazing.”



