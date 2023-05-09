USS Anchorage Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

(May 7, 2023) SOUTH CHINA SEA –USS Anchorage (LPD 23) celebrated the 10th anniversary of its commissioning, May 7, while at sea.



The San Antonio-class ship, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) originally commissioned May 4, 2013, in Anchorage, Alaska, and is the second U.S. Navy ship named after Alaska’s largest city. Its predecessor, Anchorage-class dock landing ship USS Anchorage (LSD 36), completed 19 deployments over 34 years before its decommissioning in 2003.



Highlights in Anchorage’s service history include two previous deployments to the U.S. 3rd Fleet, U.S. 5th Fleet, U.S. 6th Fleet, and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation as well as recovering the Orion space capsule after its Exploration Flight Test 1 in 2014.



Anchorage currently has one Sailor aboard from Anchorage, Alaska, who spoke during the ceremony on his adjustment coming to the Anchorage.



“I think it’s really cool to have been sent from Anchorage, Alaska, to the USS Anchorage,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Joel Kim. “I was really nervous when I first arrived, but everyone I met has been kind to me and helped me understand what it’s like to be in the Navy. We’re a family taking care of each other on this ship. I’m very thankful to be part of air department and the Anchorage family.”



Before concluding the commissioning celebration with a cake-cutting ceremony, Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of Anchorage, spoke about the pride that Anchorage, Alaska, takes in being the namesake of Anchorage, and how Sailors can use that pride as motivation to keep LPD 23 operational as long as its LSD 36 predecessor.



“Not every ship is named after an actual place, so there is a bond that we have with that population,” said Keeler. “That name that you see everywhere, represents a city of people that love this ship. They don’t even know you, but because you’re assigned here, you mean something to them. Be proud of that and represent it well.”



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

