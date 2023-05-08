Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Registered Nurse receives National Daisy Award

    CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Story by Michelle Cornell 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    On May 9, 2023, as part of Nurses Week celebrations, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune leaders and staff gathered to host a Daisy Award Recognition Ceremony.

    Ms. Renae Vessov, a registered nurse in NMCCL’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is this year's recipient. The winning nomination, was one of 17 nominations received from members of the community. Ms. Vessov's nomination was submitted by the family of a former NICU patient.

    RN Vessov was surrounded by leaders and staff when she received the award from U.S. Navy Captain Alison H. Castro, Director for Nursing Services at NMCCL.

    The Daisy Award is a national recognition which medical facilities use to acknowledge nursing staff who exhibit exceptional care. Daisy Awardees are recognized for their extraordinary acts of compassion or a relationship they have created with a patient that truly made a difference.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Registered Nurse receives National Daisy Award, by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

