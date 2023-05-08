Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Registered Nurse receives National Daisy Award

Photo By Michelle Cornell | Ms. Renae Vessov, a registered nurse in Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Neonatal...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Cornell | Ms. Renae Vessov, a registered nurse in Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is presented the National Daisy Award by U.S. Navy Captain Alison Castro (right), Director for Nursing Services during an official ceremony on May, 9, 2023. see less | View Image Page

On May 9, 2023, as part of Nurses Week celebrations, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune leaders and staff gathered to host a Daisy Award Recognition Ceremony.



Ms. Renae Vessov, a registered nurse in NMCCL’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is this year's recipient. The winning nomination, was one of 17 nominations received from members of the community. Ms. Vessov's nomination was submitted by the family of a former NICU patient.



RN Vessov was surrounded by leaders and staff when she received the award from U.S. Navy Captain Alison H. Castro, Director for Nursing Services at NMCCL.



The Daisy Award is a national recognition which medical facilities use to acknowledge nursing staff who exhibit exceptional care. Daisy Awardees are recognized for their extraordinary acts of compassion or a relationship they have created with a patient that truly made a difference.