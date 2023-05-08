From Enlisted to Officer: Proud Asian American Soars to New Heights as a Naval Aviator

Courtesy Photo | As a U.S. Naval Recruiting and Talent Acquisition Officer and future naval aviator,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As a U.S. Naval Recruiting and Talent Acquisition Officer and future naval aviator, Ensign Songhong Peng strives to be a role model for all Asian immigrants. “Coming from a small town in China to becoming a naval aviator in the United States Navy shows that you can be anyone you want to be if you put in the work,” Peng said. “I want to pass down my knowledge and skills to the next generation of Sailors and show them that we can all do something good.” see less | View Image Page

As a U.S. Naval Recruiting and Talent Acquisition Officer and future naval aviator, Ensign Songhong Peng strives to be a role model for all Asian immigrants. “Coming from a small town in China to becoming a naval aviator in the United States Navy shows that you can be anyone you want to be if you put in the work,” Peng said. “I want to pass down my knowledge and skills to the next generation of Sailors and show them that we can all do something good.”



Prior to his time in the Navy, Peng served as an Army Combat Medic Sergeant from 2018 to 2022, where he supported multiple dispersed construction missions, field training exercises, and the Department of Defense’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on his diverse military career and his experiences as a Chinese American, Peng commented, “I have been looked down upon a couple times in the U.S. because people see my face and they automatically think ‘oh, you’re not American’ or ‘you’re just some China-man.’ These experiences make me mad, but they also motivate me to work harder. I want to be a great American and I want to give back to this country that took me in.”



Peng is also a proud member of the Chinese American Military Support organization (CAMS), where he serves his local community, mentors other Sailors, and receives support from Navy leaders.



“CAMS is very supportive of all service members and is a great resource to learn the ‘right’ way to do things in the military, Peng said. “CAMS leaders have always said, ‘hey, don’t be afraid to dream bigger and do bigger; you can do it.’ I wish every Sailor, leader, and team in the Navy was like this.”



As a leader, Peng noted the value of empathy, open communication, and active listening to ensure positive team dynamics.



“A leader should be able to understand and relate to the concerns of their team members,” Peng said. “Empathy is also a very valuable quality that helps build up the trust and rapport within the team. By discussing our issues and thoughts openly, we can address and prevent conflict while ensuring everyone is on the same page.”



Through his exemplary performance and continued leadership, Peng hopes to inspire more Asian Americans to serve their country and shape the future of Navy culture:

“Culture change is a very complex issue, but I think if we prioritize leadership development and empower our leaders to foster diversity and pride amongst Sailors, we can create a positive culture that helps with retention and boosts morale.”



Throughout May, the U.S. Navy joins nation in recognizing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders of various nationalities and ancestry, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Southeast Asian, Asian Indian, and Polynesian, have a rich legacy of service and sacrifice in the Navy dating back to the 19th century.



Retired Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. once said,“When we recognize and capitalize on the strength that diversity brings to the Navy, we are better able to develop new ideas and reach out to partners in the world.”



