Digital Test and Training Range Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The 412th Electronic Warfare Group, 445th Test Squadron, celebrated the opening of the Digital Test and Training Range facility enabled by the Joint Simulation Environment during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, May 8.



The $34.4 million-dollar, state-of-the-art facility located on Edwards Air Force Base, California, will provide high-end modeling and simulation capabilities for the United States Air Force.



Several distinguished guests were in attendance, including:



U.S. Congressman Mike Garcia, California 27th District

Jake Lopez, Representative for U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Dominic Heiden, Representative for 12th District Senator, Shannon Grove

Brandon Roque, Representative for California 21st District Senator, Scott Wilk



The Air Force Test Center is the lead Air Force partner supporting Air Force Test and Evaluation, Air Force Training and Readiness, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and the Department of the Navy executing the Joint Simulation Environment as a cross-service, government-owned, enterprise solution to develop a virtual battlespace environment.



The DTTR is specifically designed to meet the unique and complex needs of the Joint Simulation Environment. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility enables Edwards' skilled test professionals to work more effectively and efficiently than ever.



“I am grateful to the countless individuals, including leadership from the 412th Test Wing and the Air Force Test Center at Edwards AFB, who have worked tirelessly to advance this state-of-the-art facility,” said Garcia. “This will serve as an invaluable resource to help test weapons systems in realistic environments and better prepare for future missions. Because of these unwavering efforts, our nation’s Air Force will be stronger and better equipped to handle the challenges ahead”



This DTTR instantiates the first-of-its-kind USAF JSE Supersite and will pave the way toward digital transformation for experimentation, development, testing, and high-end advanced training of 5th-generation and other advanced weapon systems.



The Air Force rapidly established two DTTR facilities – the first at Edwards AFB, closely followed by a second at Nellis AFB, Nevada, within the following year. Both facilities are enabled by the architecture developed by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Naval Air Systems Command, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, and their outstanding continuing partnership between the USAF and USN.



The DTTR represents a robust digital synthetic environment for developing 5th and 6th Gen platforms and their advanced weapon systems using the principles of digital engineering.



This facility will allow the Test and Evaluation enterprise to execute complex testing and high-end training events in a virtual environment that can replicate high densities of model-based systems in a closed, secured environment without the traditional limitations of an Open-Air Range.



The facility can execute high-tempo training and mission rehearsal events and provide high-density, multi-threat scenarios in air, land, sea, and soon space and cyber environments. The mission 445 TS will begin performing at the DTTR will revolutionize test and training across the electromagnetic spectrum for multi-domain, multi-platform, system-of-systems scenarios. As well as influence the early developmental stages of weapon systems using realistic models in a government-owned, low-cost, and low-risk environment.



"Beyond simply its functional characteristics, this new facility represents a tangible expression of our organization's values and mission," said Lt. Col. James Petersen, 445 TS command. "It is a statement that reinforces our commitment to excellence, innovation, and service to our nation. And more than that, it represents an investment in the future of the United States Air Force."



