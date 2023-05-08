Commentary on ASG-KU's Liberation Day Staff Ride, 2023

Photo By 1st Lt. Austin May | 1st Lt. Austin May briefs on impact of the "Highway of Death" around the world during...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Austin May | 1st Lt. Austin May briefs on impact of the "Highway of Death" around the world during a staff ride in Kuwait, February 24, 2023. Area Support Group - Kuwait, with 75 Soldiers and civilians, visits several key locations throughout central and northern Kuwait for a staff ride commemorating and analyzing the Gulf War 32 years ago between Iraq and Kuwait, including both the initial invasion and Operation Desert Shield. At the Kuwait Land Forces 35th Armored Division military base, a sand table of Kuwait, a field near Mutla Ridge, and a hill overlooking Highway 80, junior officers provide overview, assessments, and key lessons from different operations during the conflict. Together, the unit learns more about their host partner, military tactics and operations, and geopolitics. see less | View Image Page

Feb. 26, 2023 marks the 32nd Anniversary of Kuwait’s Liberation from the 1990 invasion by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. Since independence in 1961, there had been a contentious relationship between the neighboring countries, with disputes over the border and potential war immediately following independence and again in 1973. After the disastrous Iran-Iraq War during the 1980s, with some 500,000+ dead and $1.2 trillion in economic losses, Hussein looked south to restore patriotism and government accounts. Iraq owed a massive war loans debt to Kuwait and disputes over the border, along with accusations of unfair oil drilling practices, led to the invasion on Aug. 2, 1990.



To reflect upon and learn from this invasion and resultant Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Area Support Group – Kuwait held a two-day lecture series and staff ride to commemorate this important holiday celebrated by Army Central’s host partner. On Feb. 23, two guest lecturers from the Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College visited Camp Arifjan to impart a historical analysis of the Gulf War.



On Feb. 24, 75 Soldiers and Army civilians began the Liberation Day staff ride at the 35th Armored Brigade's base in central Kuwait with lectures from one Kuwaiti and two British officers teaching at the staff college. They provide key historical aspects of Arab historical geopolitics. Economics were the key reason for the Gulf War, including: port access, oil production, Iraq's $14 billion loan debt to Kuwait from the Iran-Iraq War, and borders drawn under the Sykes-Picot agreement. Such a long-view perspective provided integral context for the day's staff ride. At the end of this first location, the Kuwaiti colonel escorting the ASG-K team drew direct allusions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is a regularly noted theme throughout the day.



After the lecturers set the scene, junior officers – captains and lieutenants – use a massive indoor sand table of Kuwait's topography to walk attendees through the first day of the invasion. Officers brief on various aspects, key actions, and engagements of the invasion. Together, the group assesses: how did maneuver impact the tactical and operational level? What were capabilities in air assault then and now? How did massive disparities in military power, first between Kuwait and Iraq, then between Iraq and the UN's 35-nation coalition, play out?



Particular attention was emphasized around Iraq's surprise 1:00 am air assault operation to capture Kuwait’s leader, Emir Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Fierce Kuwaiti resistance stalled this raid that sought to capture the Al-Sabah royal family at the cost of the Emir’s brother, Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Despite the valorous efforts by units at centers of gravity across the country, by the end of the day on Aug. 2, 1990, most of Kuwait was under the control of Iraqi forces.



If intelligence is processed information, then lessons from the invasion show the vital and ever-increasing role of information compiled into intelligence and its effective utilization on the battlefield. In turn, command elements communicating effectively with their units gain an outsized operational value and force multiplier contrasted against a less-coordinated or -aware adversary. Another stand presentation had Soldiers and civilians considering the viewpoint of a Kuwait Armored Brigade commander undertaking a hasty, desperate defense with just 36 tanks, out of 143 on paper, and a few thousand soldiers arriving piecemeal by personal vehicle. Between surprise, unreadiness of your troops, and quickly diminishing ammo, what can be done? As the escorting Kuwaiti colonel says succinctly, such forces are simply "a speed bump."



Midday, the ASG-K team visited a key site during the invasion's Battle of the Bridges. Here, briefs focused on disciplined initiative, communication challenges and successes, as well as individual opportunity. The briefs include an anecdote of a Kuwaiti captain bluffing Iraqi forces into giving the location of their headquarters element. Questions and conversations analyzed the differences in military and national culture that attendees have learned from their time in Kuwait, and how those impacted the battles in 1990 alongside potential future campaigns.



Throughout the staff ride, Soldiers used lessons from the war to analyze modern military decision-making, tactical and operational issues in Ukraine, and friction's impact on supply and communication. One of the two British lecturers reminds attendees of the famous idiom. "Tactics are for amateurs. Logistics are for professionals." Carl Von Clausewitz, Prussian officer known for writing “On War,” was also referenced multiple times across these discussions.



This tour across northern Kuwait ended at the side of Highway 80, the “Highway of Death” where coalition forces caught up with and destroyed a 2,400-vehicle convoy of fleeing Iraqi tanks and trucks, buses and cars. Here, the primary theme is disparity in firepower. Although Iraqi forces were considered the fourth largest military in the world, they were quickly swept back by superior technology, command and control, and combined arms capabilities. Though Saddam Hussein’s aggression would not end in 1991, the sovereignty of Kuwait was restored.

Beyond sorrowful memories of the war, this weekend included joyous celebrations around Kuwait: fireworks and drone shows over the bay, all-ages water balloon fights in the streets, and street fairs brimming with crafts and food in every neighborhood. In every direction, a Kuwaiti flag waved proudly in the springtime wind. These last several days, Americans and Kuwaitis gathered together to celebrate, eat majboos and kanafa, and reflect. American Service Members here are grateful for such a welcoming host partner, the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, and those who lost their lives in pursuit of peace.