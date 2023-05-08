USS Milius Conducts Port Visit in Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (April 25, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) departed Busan, Republic of Korea (ROK), following a scheduled port visit, April 25.



The port visit highlighted the strong U.S. commitment to like-minded allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific and helped strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and ROK.



“It was an honor to have the opportunity to visit this beautiful country,” said Milius’ Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew Hays, native of Celina, Ohio. “Our Sailors had a wonderful time exploring Busan and participating in community service projects while meeting Korea’s amazing people and experiencing its vibrant culture.”



During the port visit, Milius Sailors participated in community volunteer events at Jinhae Hope Children Home and Kojedo Aikwangwong home for disabled children and adults. Sailors met with residents and staff, performed general site cleanup, and learned about the 70-plus-year history the U.S. Navy has shared with both institutions.



“As we perform operations at sea, people around the world see the strength and skill of the U.S. Navy, but they don’t necessarily know the agenda of America,” said Milius’ Chaplain, Lt. Daniel Lubega, native of Huntsville, Alabama, who coordinated the volunteer events. “However, when Sailors voluntarily sacrifice their limited liberty time to care for people in need as they did at an orphanage and a home for the disabled in Busan, they show the world the character and kindness of the American people.”



Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Andrew Morse, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who volunteered at Jinhae Hope Children Home, said it was a truly memorable and rewarding experience.



“Events like this not only allow us to make a difference in the community but also facilitate a sincere exchange of culture,” said Morse. “As Sailors, we have an opportunity to visit many places and experience many cultures, but it’s an even more profound when you meet people and gain a real understanding of who they are.”



Port calls are part of the Navy’s routine operations. Not only do they reflect the mutual interest between the U.S. and partner nations, they allow Sailors an opportunity to decompress from the high demand of life at sea contributing to the overall mission readiness of the ship.



While in Busan, Milius Sailors participated in MWR tours, which included trips to a number of historical temples and areas, including the Gyeongju United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization world heritage site.



“Busan is an amazing city and one that I’ve had the opportunity to visit a few times now,” said Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Brown, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I always look forward to experiencing the food, the culture, and the people. It’s always a memorable occasion when we have the chance to visit.”



Milius is part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

