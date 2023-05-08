DCSA's Dr. Joseph Wolemonwu on Public Service - a Public Service Recognition Week Perspective

Courtesy Photo | I started my public service career with the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | I started my public service career with the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration in 2011 and in 2013, I was lucky to be selected to work for the Defense Security Service (DSS) – now DCSA. Public service to me is simply giving back through dedicated service to others. The work we do can be accomplished in the corporate sector with more remuneration but I desire to give back through my service. It’s a basic understanding that working in public service will probably not make you a millionaire as an individual. With that in mind, I have continued to put in my best as a public servant, and I view my career here as a great opportunity. I have humbly spent almost 11 years as a career public servant, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of what is far greater than me. Through the years of my career at DCSA, I have come to know and appreciate many great public servants, whom I can truly call my friends and family, and I have learned a lot from them. These great individuals have mentored me and are willing to share words of wisdom any day to keep me focused. see less | View Image Page

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) honors the dedicated and patriotic public servants in our nation, including its employees, as we celebrate Public Service Recognition Week.



Since 1985, Americans have been honoring the men and women who serve as federal, state, county and local government employees. In recognition of PSRW, May 7-13, Dr. Joseph Wolemonwu, a DCSA Industrial Security program manager, shares his thoughts about public service. Dr. Wolemonwu's perspective is representative of public servants in DCSA engaged to protect our nation’s critical assets through enterprise risk management, continuous innovation and excellence in mission performance and customer service.



Dr. Joseph Wolemonwu



I started my public service career with the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration in 2011 and in 2013, I was lucky to be selected to work for the Defense Security Service (DSS) – now DCSA.



Public service to me is simply giving back through dedicated service to others. The work we do can be accomplished in the corporate sector with more remuneration but I desire to give back through my service. It’s a basic understanding that working in public service will probably not make you a millionaire as an individual. With that in mind, I have continued to put in my best as a public servant, and I view my career here as a great opportunity. I have humbly spent almost 11 years as a career public servant, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of what is far greater than me.



Through the years of my career at DCSA, I have come to know and appreciate many great public servants, whom I can truly call my friends and family, and I have learned a lot from them. These great individuals mentored me and are willing to share words of wisdom any day to keep me focused.