NATIONAL GUARD AUGMENTS LMPD AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY

US Army Kentucky National Guardsmen Sgt. Broce protects the trophy as he puts it back in the box after showing it in the Winner's Circle at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky on March 6, 2023. "Two of the most important things about the trophy detail was looking out and protecting the trophy and maintaining military professionalism with the understanding that we are representing the Kentucky National Guard and the United States Military on a world stage," said Broce. The trophy is six pounds of solid gold and is awarded to the first place winner of the Derby. (US Army photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Soldiers and Airmen from the Kentucky National Guard helped provide safety for Derby patrons and security for the trophy at Churchill Downs for this year’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby May 6.



Soldiers from the 617th Military Police Company provided security for the Derby from outside the track,, providing traffic control and augmenting LMPD. While inside, MP Soldiers kept a close eye on the Kentucky Derby trophy as it was, transported throughout the day..



Working with Louisville Metro Police Department took a lot of planning leading up to race day.

“We met with the LMPD and coordinated a traffic control plan,” said Spc. Blake Smith from the 617th.



For many Soldiers, the best part about offering roadside security for the Derby is getting the chance to connect with the community.



“I think it’s great being around the community and speaking to the people,” said Spc. Tyler Wilson from 617th. “We also want them to know that we are here if they need us,”.



According to Sgt. Kevin Underwood, a military policeman from 617th and a Louisville resident, a team of six Soldiers from the 617th were assigned to trophy detail. Their role was to stand guard and safely transport the trophies to their designated destination along the Churchill Downs area.



“The best part about being a part of this detail is definitely the honor of representing the Kentucky National Guard to my home city. Being cheered on by hundreds of thousands of people wearing this uniform as they broadcasted us on the big screen is a feeling that can’t be explained,” said Underwood



Along with the trophy detail, there were a contingent of Army and Air Guardsmen representing numerous units who lined the track during the race.



Also working behind the scenes making sure the grounds were safe before and during the event was the 41st Civil Support Team with about 20 Soldiers from om Kentucky, as well as other Soldiers from CST’s from around the country help.



The Kentucky National Guard has assisted in the Derby since 1936, making this the 117th time. The participation of the Guard helps strengthen bonds with LMPD and the Louisville community, as well as offering a unique experience for Soldiers. The Guard looks forward to doing their part in the Kentucky Derby again.