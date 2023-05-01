Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Culture Standouts from the Workforce

Photo By Shelby West | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Departmental Command Resilience Team (DCRT) hosted...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Departmental Command Resilience Team (DCRT) hosted the quarterly Culture Standout Recognition Ceremony to celebrate the individuals who work daily to help build a better culture at the shipyard and exemplify good work standards in everything they do. see less | View Image Page

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Departmental Command Resilience Team (DCRT) hosted the quarterly Culture Standout Recognition Ceremony to celebrate the individuals who work daily to help build a better culture at the shipyard and exemplify good work standards in everything they do.



Twenty-one individuals from across the shipyard were recognized as Culture Standouts – each going above and beyond the call of duty in their everyday workplace. Each individual was highlighted for their individual efforts for the shipyard and received a signed certificate of appreciation from Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (NEPD) Director Jeremy Largey.



“We’ve been working hard at America’s Shipyard to build a better culture, and we’ve seen significant improvements in our alignment as a team and strength in our foundation,” said Capt. Wolfson. “As we look to our Strategic Framework, it’s critical that we have a strong foundation at our shipyard, built with trust and confidence in ourselves as a team. Culture is our foundation, and if there are holes in that foundation, we won’t be able to sustain it. I feel that we’ve reached that level of sustainability because we’re organized in the work we do and we’re working together as a team. And that’s because of you – our people – who work hard each and every day and inspire others to follow by your example. You are the fire that ignites us all, making it contagious to be our very best.”



Largey added, “I think one of the coolest things about this ceremony is that there were a lot of submissions to highlight folks doing amazing things to build the environment and culture we need here. We’re seeing that positive influence more and more and it’s because you all are doing great things and making our shipyard such a great place to work and be proud to say you’re part of. Your individual efforts help us grow as a team and we thank you for going above and beyond.”



To nominate someone for a future Culture Standout Award, please email, containing the nomination justification to Talia Crockett at talia.l.crockett.civ@us.navy.mil and Jacquelyn Singletary at jacquelyn.d.singletary.civ@us.navy.mil.



Congratulations NNSY Culture Standouts!

• Daniel Prosser

• Mr. Paul “Shaggy” Wagnstrom

• Carter Yeingst

• Richard “Ricky" Vaughan

• Mustafa Black-Castle

• Brooke Hill

• Virginia Eaton

• Catherine Hobbs

• Sasha Moore

• Nicole McGarry

• Mark De Angelis

• Ernest “Ernie” Vales

• Nancy Wilson

• Zoe Finke

• Twandolyn Goldsmith

• Jerona Harris

• Lateisha Robinson

• Aaron Bass

• Crystal Slade

• Migca Oliveras Perez

• Justin Carpenter