Commissary Sales Flyers for May 8-21 promote extra savings during Military Appreciation Month

Courtesy Photo | Wherever they are, service members and their families can benefit from extra savings...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wherever they are, service members and their families can benefit from extra savings with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer for May 8-21. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Marketing Directorate





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Wherever they are, service members and their families can benefit from extra savings with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer (https://commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) for May 8-21.



“Honoring Service and Commitment” is the theme for May during Military Appreciation Month as commissaries celebrate military members by continuing to offer discounts on everyday products.



To improve the shopping experience and reach a higher level of savings, the printable version of the sales flyer has moved to Store Flyer - Defense Commissary Agency (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer). To print or download a copy, simply select the PDF icon on the top right corner of the flyer. New users may need to select their store location before viewing the flyer.



Customers can also further their commissary savings through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Quick & Hearty Turkey Kielbasa Soup (https://www.commissaries.com/recipes/quick-hearty-turkey-kielbasa-soup). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $65 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access DeCA’s Commissary CLICK2GO online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include:



• Del Monte supports CreatiVets. Through May 15, every Del Monte purchase helps support and empower wounded veterans in healing through the arts and music.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) includes an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barrack fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Military Cat Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the commissary, and includes welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. Enter online at https://MilitaryCatClub.com and complete the designated entry form to enter the sweepstakes. During May, there will be six winners drawn and each winner will receive a cat scratching post, approximate value $50.



• “Purina Military Cat and Pro Plan Pet Club.” Military Pet Club members receive high-value coupons (only valid at the commissary), sweepstake opportunities, pet tips and articles. Throughout May, four Military Pet Club members can enter to win a Pet DNA Kit. To participate go to https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.