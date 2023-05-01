Just Landed: May 2023 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Wing Staff:
1st Lt. Michael McDuffie
908th Operations Group:
Senior Airman Cheyenne Diesbach – 908 OG
908th Mission Support Group:
Tech. Sgt. David Ikner – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Landen Kirkman – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Ariel Barden
