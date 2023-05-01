Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: May 2023 Newcomers

    Newcomers Graphic

    Graphic used to accompany monthly wing newcomers welcome article.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Wing Staff:
    1st Lt. Michael McDuffie

    908th Operations Group:
    Senior Airman Cheyenne Diesbach – 908 OG

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Tech. Sgt. David Ikner – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Landen Kirkman – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman Ariel Barden

