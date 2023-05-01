USAACE welcomes Aviation branch command sergeant major

Photo By Kelly Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, incoming Army Aviation branch command sergeant major,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, incoming Army Aviation branch command sergeant major, accepts the aviation branch colors from Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander and Army Aviation branch chief, after Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson relinquished responsibility during a ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala., May 5, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence bid farewell to its outgoing Army Aviation branch command sergeant major and welcomed its new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala., May 5, 2023.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, incoming Army Aviation branch command sergeant major, accepted the aviation branch colors from Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander and Army Aviation branch chief, after Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson relinquished responsibility.



McCurry thanked the family members of the two leaders for their support, and welcomed attendees, including former branch command sergeants major in the audience.



“A change of responsibility is a military tradition that signifies the departure of the senior noncommissioned officer from a leadership position and the welcoming of a new NCO to assume those responsibilities,” McCurry said.



The occasion is bittersweet for a commander, he explained.



“It’s bitter to say goodbye to a colleague, a friend, a battle buddy and your confidant, one for whom you have a tremendous amount of respect, admiration, and confidence in his abilities to get things done right the first time,” McCurry said of Wilson.



“The sweet part of today’s ceremony is that where the Army leaves a massive void, it always provides leadership, and that’s true today. I formally welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Coley and his family to his new position as the aviation branch command sergeant major,” he said.



Coley is not new to Fort Novosel, he explained.



“He served as the (USAACE) training sergeant major for three years. Command Sgt. Maj. Coley is uniquely qualified to assume his duties having served as a brigade command sergeant major twice and a division operations sergeant major. More importantly for this Center, he speaks TRADOC, which is a language in itself,” McCurry said.



“I look forward to working together to meet Army aviation’s future challenges as we prepare our aviation Soldiers to fight and win on future battlefields,” McCurry said.



McCurry said he and wife Sadie look forward to the opportunity to get to know the Coley family better and build command team bonds.



Born in Jamaica, Coley moved to Florida and initially enlisted in the U.S. Army as an aircraft armament/avionics electrical systems repair technician for the AH-1 Cobra helicopter. He later transitioned to the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior.



Coley previously served with the 166th Aviation Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, and with the 7th Infantry Division and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. He served with the 3d Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, and with Company B, 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment in Fort Eustis, Va.



Coley’s military education includes the Basic Airborne School, Master Jumpmaster Course, and Air Assault School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Professional Studies in Business and Management from Excelsior. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal, and he received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.



Coley in his remarks thanked the Wilsons for their example of selfless service and their passion for taking care of Soldiers and Army families, and he thanked McCurry for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve.



“Like most of you in this audience, I’ve had a lot of people who have been instrumental in my lifelong journey into the man, husband, son, father and leader you see before you today. A few have traveled thousands of miles to support my family and I on this occasion,” he said.



He thanked leaders, Soldiers, Army families and civilians he has known over the years for their tireless support.



“The Army is really a team sport where anyone can be successful if they play their position, play for everyone on the team, and not for themselves,” he said.



He thanked his own family for their support, and said he appreciates what the Soldiers, families, Army civilians and contractors do every day at Fort Novosel.



“I am excited for this opportunity to continue serving alongside you, and thank you for all that you do,” he said.



McCurry commended Wilson, who served for years in special operations aviation, on his distinguished career leading and taking care of Soldiers.



“Jimmy led at every level in challenging and demanding positions in the 160th, all the way from crew chief to command sergeant major. I often talk about the sacred trust that army aviation shares with the soldier on the ground. Nowhere is this more evident or more solid than in our special operations regiment,” he said.



McCurry said Wilson leaves a legacy of excellence, is a mentor to many by example alone, and is a person who can tell a senior leader when they are wrong.



“He always stands for what is right,” McCurry said. “He is a dedicated, hardworking professional whose counsel is always spot on.”



“Thanks for all you’ve done for Soldiers and for having my back,” he said.



Wilson said his wife Lisa are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Aviation branch, and to serve with McCurry and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mike Lewis, the aviation branch chief warrant officer, and their spouses.



He also commended the Fort Novosel team, and thanked leaders and Soldiers, family and community for their service and support.



“I was truly blessed to stand in the same formation as all of you,” Wilson said.



Music for the ceremony was performed by the Maneuver Center of Excellence band ensemble. The national anthem was sung by Staff Sgt. Deanna M. Lucchesi who serves at the USAACE NCO Academy - Fort Novosel.